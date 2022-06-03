NEW BETHLEHEM — Next up for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs? Unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic.
The 13-6 Bulldogs meet the 23-0 Eagles Monday at Norwin High School at 4 p.m.
It’s been a wild playoff ride for the Bulldogs, who earned a state playoff spot with Wednesday’s 7-6 win in eight innings over District 3 runner-up Camp Hill. It was a play-in game for the teams that both lost in their district final. The Bulldogs were coming off a 9-5 loss to Johnsonburg on Memorial Day.
At Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, the Bulldogs trailed 4-3 going into the sixth inning, scored three runs and then saw Camp Hill rally for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.
Then in the top of the eighth, the Bulldogs scored the go-ahead and winning run. Bryson Bain walked, moved to second on Breckin Minich’s single and scored on Ty Carrier’s single.
In the bottom of the eighth, Tate Minich retired three of the four batters he faced, stranding a two-out single to secure the win and the team’s first state playoff trip since the Bulldogs last won the District 9 title back in 2010.
The big boost came from Bulldogs starter Ty Carrier, who pitched into the seventh inning before the first two runners reached to start the Camp Hill rally. Carrier gave up 10 hits and walked three while striking out one. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with two runs batted.
“He’s a kid who always throws strikes, so he’s always going to give us a chance,” Craig Hibell said Wednesday night after getting home to a house with no electric due to a storm that knocked out power until 1 a.m. “I think he had only one strikeout, so we had to produce 23 outs with our gloves today. Besides a couple mistakes in the field, we played pretty well. We turned a couple double plays and Ty batted through a pretty tight strike zone today and through a couple of innings where he had guys on and no outs.
“As always, I ask kids to just give us a shot to try to put it away at the end of the game and he did. Kudos to Ty for going into the seventh with 94 pitches. Tate threw two innings prior to Wednesday and he didn’t give up any runs of his own.”
Camp Hill led 2-0 going into the top of the third before the Bulldogs scored. Mason Clouse walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Cam Wagner’s single.
Two more runs in the top of the fourth put the Bulldogs up 3-2. Tate Minich singled and moved to second and then third on two wild pitches, then scored on Bain’s single. Bain moved to third on a throwing error by the pitcher and scored on Carrier’s one-out single.
Camp Hill re-took the lead at 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs’ three-run top of the sixth put them up 6-4. Tate Minich walked, stole second and after one out, Breckin Minich singled him in to tie it at 4-4. Carrier singled Minich to second and after a forceout for the second out, two more runs came home, Breckin Minich on a catcher error and Mason Clouse scoring on Wagner’s single.
Three straight singles from Camp Hill to start the bottom of the seventh led to the two-run rally, with Tate Minich getting the final out with the potential go-ahead run at second base.
Breckin Minich and Wagner also had multi-hit games with two singles apiece.
SERRA CATHOLIC has outscored its 24 foes by a whopping margin of 275-34. The Eagles won their first WPIAL title since 2016 after losing in the district finals in 2018 and 2019.
The Eagles beat Neshannock, 8-2, to win the WPIAL title on Tuesday. Their No. 1 pitcher in junior left-hander Zach Karp tossed a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts.
Karp has been the workhorse for sure, appearing in 14 games with 13-0 record covering 62 innings with 79 strikeouts against just seven walks while sporting a nifty 2.26 earned run average.
First baseman Joe DeMoss was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and shortstop Zach Black had two hits.
Over the past six seasons, the Eagles have compiled six straight 20-win seasons with an overall record of 135-18.