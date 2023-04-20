ALCOLA — Scoring eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team pulled away for a 13-4 win over visiting A-C Valley/Union Thursday afternoon at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Mason Clouse singled in two runs in the Bulldogs' three run fifth inning that put them up 8-4. Then in the sixth, Clouse capped a five-run outburst with a two-run homer.
Owen Clouse and Breckin Minich each singled in runs with Tate Minich tripling in a run in between them. Earlier, Braylon Wagner doubled in a run and scored on Owen Clouse's infield single to break a 3-3 tie for a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Tyler Hetrick went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. He singled in two runs in the first inning and singled in Owen Clouse with two outs in the third inning.
The Falcon Knights scored three of their runs in the third inning, batting around, as Sebastian Link singled, Lane Bauer doubled and Bailey Crissman reached on an error, allowing two runs to score. Seth Best singled in courtesy runner Michael Bulisco to put the Falcon Knights up 3-2.
Union/ACV scored its other run in the fifth inning when Adrian Schmoll walked with one out and scored on Zach Cooper's groundout that turned into an inning-ending double play when Chase Ruth, who singled after Schmoll walked, was caught off third base.
The Falcon Knights ran into an inning ending double play on a pickoff play at second base in the fourth inning. They left the bases loaded the first three innings.
Ty Carrier threw four innings and got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, giving up six hits and three runs while striking out four and walking four. Wagner gave up an unearned run in the fifth while Tate Minich and Jaxon Huffman each threw hitless innings to finish things off.
Crissman hung the loss for the Falcon Knights, giving up eight runs in four-plus innings, allowing 10 hits while striking out five and walking one.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 while Union/ACV dropped to 6-2. The Bulldogs visit DuBois Central Saturday night in DuBois at Stern Field starting at 7 p.m. while the Falcon Knights visit Jamestown Monday.