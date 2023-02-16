KNOX — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team needed to nail down one more win to reach its own standard of making the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
In Tuesday’s trip to Keystone, it was mission accomplished as the Bulldogs finished the season with an 11-11 record following their 46-36 victory.
That means it’s playoff time for last year’s runner-up Bulldogs, who have a much younger look to their lineup from last year’s squad that graduated a core senior group that scored most of the team’s points.
But this version of the Bulldogs persevered through a tough schedule and injuries. After starting the season 2-8, the Bulldogs won seven straight games. Then it was a three-game losing streak before finishing the schedule with two straight wins.
And the schedule? Clearly 11-11 is better than it looks considering the Bulldogs’ 11 losses have come against teams with a combined record of 168-69 (71 percent), including two to 20-2 C-L, two to 19-3 Karns City, one to 19-2 Brookville and 17-4 Freeport.
Against the Panthers who have also suffered a handful of injuries this year, the Bulldogs completed a season sweep thanks to a strong first half that saw them build a 25-12 lead.
The Panthers got to within eight points going into the fourth, but the Bulldogs made all eight free throws in the quarter to hold off the Panthers.
Mason Clouse scored 15 points while Owen Clouse added 11 points. Aiden Ortz scored seven points with Braylon Wagner scoring 15.
Now it’s on to the postseason for the Bulldogs, who will likely be a No. 5 or 6 seed in a six-team field with likely top seed Otto-Eldred at No. 1, Karns City and C-L in the 2-3 spots and Ridgway most likely at No. 4.
Port Allegany finished the year 13-7, so regardless of how it falls in the 2-3 and 5-6 spots when the district seeds the bracket, the Bulldogs will play either Karns City or C-L in a quarterfinal game or even Ridgway if they get the No. 5 over Port Allegany.
The top two seeds get a bye into the semifinals.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
Redbank Valley 53,
Moniteau 38
At home against the Warriors, the Bulldogs ended a three-game losing streak as they led from wire to wire.
The key stretch came in the second quarter where the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors, 16-2 and took a 32-14 advantage into halftime. They stretched their lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, although Moniteau outscored the Bulldogs, 24-21 in the second half.
Owen Clouse returned to the Bulldogs’ lineup after missing three games with an injury and scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Braylon Wagner scored 10 points while Mason Clouse scored seven points with three assists and three steals.
Ayden Jackson led Moniteau with 18 points.