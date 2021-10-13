Both teams playing on the road Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley soccer teams came away with a split decision.
In Rural Valley, the Bulldogs made it a season sweep of West Shamokin with a second 3-1 win over the Wolves. The Bulldogs beat them at home, 3-1, on Sept. 30.
Newly minted single-season goal scoring record-holder Owen Clouse added to his bulky total with two of the Bulldogs’ three goals — he now has 36 — while Owen Harmon scored the other goal. Ty Carrier, Harmon and Kieran Fricko assisted on the trio of goals.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs were blanked 1-0 with a first-half goal at Brookville for their second one-goal loss to the Lady Raiders. They dropped a 2-1 decision at home back on Sept. 13.
The Bulldogs (10-6), winners of five of their last six, were scheduled to visit DuBois Central Catholic Thursday, but COVID-19 concerns there canceled the game. Instead, they’ll visit Ridgway Saturday at 10 a.m. for their final regular-season game.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-7-2) finish the regular-season schedule with a busy stretch — Thursday at home against Curwensville, Saturday at Brockway at 10 a.m., Monday at Franklin and next Wednesday at home against St. Marys.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 11
Bulldogs 8, Punxsutawney 4
At home against the Chucks, the Bulldogs got another big game and a record-breaking performances actually from sophomore Owen Clouse.
With four goals, Clouse broke the program’s season goals record of 32 owned by Keith Ochs from 2001. He went into the game with 30. Clouse also assisted on two goals.
Owen Harmon scored three goals while Caleb Root added the other. Ty Carrier assisted on three goals, Root on two and Harmon on one.
Lady Bulldogs 3,
Punxsutawney 1
Also at home, the Lady Bulldogs got goals from Quinn Fricko, Ember Hetrick and Alexandra Shoemaker. Keja Elmer assisted on the Hetrick and Shoemaker goals.
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Bulldogs 7, Forest Area 1
At Tionesta, the Bulldogs got another four-goal game from Owen Clouse in a rout of the Fires.
Owen Harmon scored two goals while Caleb Root added a goal. Harmon assisted on two goals as did Nick Moore. Adding one helper each were Tyson Adams, Clouse and Root.
Lady Bulldogs 1,
Forest Area 1
Also at Tionesta, the Lady Bulldogs played the hosts to a tie.
The Lady Bulldogs benefited from a Forest “own” goal as their lone score of the game.