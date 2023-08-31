On the road again in Week 2 are the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
While the Bulldogs look to make it two wins in a row in a trip to Karns City, the Falcon Knights look to bounce back from a one-point loss at Cameron County by visiting Keystone.
It’s a big non-region week in the District 9 League this week that begins with two Thursday night games with St. Marys traveling to play Ridgway in Johnsonburg while Moniteau visits Elk County Catholic in St. Marys.
The lone region games are in Region 3 with Sheffield traveling to Otto-Eldred and Cameron County hosting Smethport, both of them on Friday.
Kickoff of both local team games are Friday at 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (1-0)
at K. City (0-1)
While the Bulldogs were waltzing to an easy win in McKean County last Friday night, the Gremlins fell short against DuBois 41-36 in one of the top District 9 games of the week.
it’s the first trip to Karns City for the Bulldogs since 2017 when the Gremlins outgunned the Bulldogs 42-28. Last year in the first meeting since then, the Bulldogs notched a 25-15 victory at home.
“Two years ago, we wanted to get these programs on our schedule and for us, this is a team that we know is going to punch us in the mouth and try to run between the tackles,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “And for us, it’s is an exciting challenge because for three weeks, we’ve been telling our kids that’s the recipe to beat us and we have to prove to teams we can stop the run between the tackles.”
Against DuBois, the Gremlins lost their shootout to the Beavers, who scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:09 left on quarterback Trey Wingard’s TD pass to Carter Vos. Wingard threw for 324 yards and four TDs against the Gremlins, who had their success running with 246 yards. Quarterback Mason Martin, who took snaps against the Bulldogs last year when starter Eric Booher was injured, ran for 83 yards on 14 carries while completing 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards. Luke Cramer ran for 39 yards on 14 carries while Hunter Scherer ran for 80 yards on seven attempts.
“It was a good film for us to watch,” Gold said. “DuBois up front was much bigger than us, but it’ll be a similar matchup Friday. DuBois threw the ball around a lot and it’s very similar to what we do offensively. Karns City had a ton of success running the ball and that’s are Achilles’ heel of finding ways to stop the running game.”
The Bulldogs are coming off their highest scoring game in program history, dating back to the New Bethlehem High School days in their 71-7 win over Smethport. The previous high point total came in a 68-37 win over Clarion-Limestone in 2013 which eclipsed a 66-6 rout of Moniteau in 1999.
Union/ACV (0-1)
at Keystone (0-1)
Both teams are searching for a win as Falcon Knights head coach Dan Reed faces his former team he coached 12 years over two stints.
While the Falcon Knights were losing 20-19 at Cameron County, the Panthers were blanked 36-0 at Coudersport.
The Falcons ran for 201 yards on the Panthers and forced six Keystone turnovers in the runaway win. Regardless, Reed isn’t underestimating his 0-1 foe.
“Keystone is a very good football team,” Reed maintained. “They had a rough night, but they’re a good team and have a lot of talented kids up front with some size. I think Rayce Weaver is a nice quarterback with some athletes and they’ll be looking to rebound after their loss. I’m excited to see how our kids respond and improve this week on some things we didn’t do well and try to get better.”
The Falcon Knights were outgained, 262-203, last week at Cameron County with quarterback Brody Dittman completing 14 of 18 passes for 93 yards. Owen Bish ran for 53 yards while Trey Fleming caught seven passes for 40 yards.
Last year, the Panthers beat the Falcon Knights twice, 43-7 and then 35-15 in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.