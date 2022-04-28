DUBOIS — Sometimes during the regular season it isn’t about the result but instead the experience.
That is how Redbank Valley head coach Craig Hibell looks at his team’s 8-4 loss to defending District 9 Class 1A champion DuBois Central Catholic last Saturday night at Stern Field in DuBois.
“We are a better team now than we were three hours ago,” Hibell said after his team nearly erased an early 7-0 deficit. “We learned some stuff about ourselves. We learned some things we definitely need to work on, some things that you overlook, maybe, when you are winning games in three and six innings. The message (to the team) was it just doesn’t matter. It is one loss. We have to bounce back. We are a better team now than we were prior to the first pitch.”
Redbank Valley (5-2) found itself down early when DCC scored four times in the bottom of the first off of Bulldog ace Bryson Bain.
Three singles, two walks, and a fielder’s choice in the first six batters quickly staked the Cardinals to a 3-0 advantage, and then two more singles made it 4-0.
DCC added three more runs in the third to make it 7-0.
“They had a couple of seeing-eye singles, a couple of hard-hit balls that made the right spots,” Hibell said.
At that point, the Bulldogs could have easily folded their tent and come back another day.
After all, they were struggling at the plate having watched their first eight batters go down easily before Trevor Rearcik and Owen Clouse drew back-to-back walks off Brandin Anderson with two outs in the third.
Although Ty Hetrick struck out to end that threat, Redbank Valley seemed to learn something from those two walks.
And what they learned they took into the fourth innings with Bryson Bain and Tate Minich drawing back-to-back walks to lead off the frame.
After a strikeout, Mason Clouse and Ty Carrier had back-to-back singles with Carrier’s coming with the bases loaded scoring two runs.
After Cam Wagner lifted a sac fly to center, Redbank Valley was all of a sudden back in the game down just four, 7-3.
“It kind of shows the character of our team,” Hibell said. “We got down 4-0 early, but if you take away that inning and maybe we are going into extra innings.”
The Bulldogs kept fighting and got within three, 7-4, when Bain scored in the fifth on an error by Carer Hickman.
“I am proud of the way the guys fought, even though we got down early,” Hibell said. “We don’t need to play five-inning games, six-inning games and win big. This is a game we needed if we want to get to where we want to be.”
A bright spot in the contest for Redbank Valley was Carrier on the mound.
He allowed one unearned run on one hit, a walk, and a hit batter in three innings of work in relief of Bain while striking out two.
“We kind of knew what we had in Ty,” Hibell said. “He has had some success against some other teams. Maybe he doesn’t get the hype and publicity that some of our other guys do. But, he is a great guy to come in behind Bryson. He has a little bit lower velocity. He has great control of his off-speed stuff. It’s not like any of us in our dugout were surprised by Ty’s success.”
The Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Clarion-Limestone Thursday before a Friday trip to Rimersburg to play A-C Valley/Union. Next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Bulldogs hit the road at North Clarion, Cranberry and Clarion.
Weather-permitting, of course.
In last week’s other games:
WEDNESDAY, April 20
Bulldogs sweep Forest
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Bulldogs made short work of the visiting Fires, needing seven innings and scoring 38 runs to sweep a doubleheader.
The Bulldogs won 18-0 in three innings in the opener and 20-0 in four innings in the nightcap. And also in both games, the Bulldogs managed to no-hit the winless Fires.
In the opener, Bryson Bain and Hayden Rearick combined on the three-inning no-no. Bain struck out six and walked one in two innings while Rearick pitched the scoreless third. In the second game, Jeff Douglas tossed a four-inning gem, striking out nine and walking one.
In the opener, Bain was 3-for-3 with a double. Mason Clouse, Carrier and Tate Minich each had two hits with Minich’s going for a double.
In the nightcap, Cole Lufsey was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Tyler Hetrick also was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs. Bain tripled, Rearick singled twice and Owen Clouse had two hits with a double.