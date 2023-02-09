KARNS CITY — Dropping its third straight game after winning seven straight, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs take a 9-11 record into Thursday’s home game with Moniteau.
The Bulldogs dropped three straight games to foes with a combined current record of 53-6 — Karns City (17-3), Brookville (17-2) and Clarion-Limestone (19-1) — the last two coming in a 62-38 loss to Karns City last Friday after dropping a 57-34 decision at Brookville last Wednesday.
Against the Gremlins, the Bulldogs trailed 29-15 by halftime and found themselves down 45-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Karns City shot it well at over 55 percent with Taite Beighley and Hobie Bartoe scoring 18 and 15 points respectively. Micah Rupp scored nine points while Jake Callihan and Shane Peters each scoring eight points.
The Bulldogs struggled from the floor, shooting less than 28 percent with Kieran Fricko and Braylon Wagner scoring 14 and 12 points respectively. Fricko grabbed five rebounds with three steals while Mason Clouse scored five points and made seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs were playing their third straight game without leading scorer Owen Clouse, who is out with an injury.
After Moniteau, the regular-season schedule winds up next Tuesday at Keystone.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
Union 76, Forest Area 10
At home against the Fires, the Knights dominated the winless squad on Senior Night as they honored Payton Johnston and Skyler Roxbury.
The Knights led 54-10 at halftime and outscored the Fires 22-0 in the second half.
Nine different Knights scored with Johnston and Roxbury scoring 18 and 17 points respectively. Owen Bish scored nine points while Trey Fleming and Owen Bish each scored eight points. Dawson Camper finished with five points and nine rebounds.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
Brookville 57,
Redbank Valley 34
The schedule gauntlet continued for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 26-7 to finish the first half after getting to within 6-5 midway through the first quarter. The Raiders led 30-12 at halftime and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
No Bulldog got into double-figure scoring with Mason Clouse scoring eight points and Breckin Minich coming off the bench to score eight as well. Cam Wagner’s basket at the 4:26 mark of the third was the Bulldogs’ first non 3-pointer they made in the game.
Senior Clayton Cook and junior Jack Pete once again led the scoring parade on the Raiders’ Senior Night that saw nine different players in the scoring column. Cook hit 7 of 11 shots and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Pete sparked the first-half run with four steals in the half and wound up scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds. Kellen Haines scored nine points.
The Raiders forced 11 first-half turnovers and 16 overall, leading 32-12 after Cook’s putback just beat the halftime buzzer.
Cook put the Raiders up by as many as 21 at 36-15 at the 4:59 mark of the third before the Bulldogs got it back within 13 at 38-25 with Fricko’s basket with under two minutes to go in the third.
But that’s as close as it got as the Raiders built it up two 23 twice in the fourth, including the final score.
“The first half was a little rough and we weren’t ready,” said Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “They came out and played hard and we didn’t match their intensity, so I told the guys that if they want to make a run at the playoffs, then you’re going to have to come out and fight for it and play just as hard as they do … They played better the second half, but we dug our grave in the first half.
“We need to keep focused on our goals. It’s tough not having Owen and he’s a key factor and we’ve been constantly trying to make adjustments. It’s been a constant struggle doing that all season, basically.”
C-L 78, Union 60
At Strattanville, the host Lions used a 17-0 quarter-ending run turning an 8-6 deficit into a 23-8 lead en route to a 78-60 victory over Union on Wednesday evening extending their winning streak to 15 games in Strattanville.
Alex Painter led C-L with a career-high 19 points, Jordan Hesdon added 14, Jack Callen 13, and Riley Klingensmith 10. C-L had 11 of the 13 players on the roster enter the scoring column for the evening.
Callen grabbed seven rebounds while Ty Rankin pulled down five boards. Painter collected four steals. Jase Ferguson collected seven steals and five assists.
C-L trailed 8-6 midway through the first before Ferguson started the run with a three-pointer (his only points of the evening). Hesdon capped the run with a runner in the lane at the buzzer for the 23-8 lead.
Union scored the first five points of the second to cut the lead to 10 at 23-13, but once again the Lions responded with an 18-4 run to push the lead to 41-17. C-L would lead 49-22 at halftime.
A Painter 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the third quarter put the mercy rule running clock into effect with a 59-27 C-L lead. The Lions held a 71-40 lead after three.
Union finished with a 20-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to set the final score. Payton Johnston paced Union with 19 points while Trey Fleming added eight. Dawson Camper and Zander Laughlin each scored seven points.
The Lions’ win came at a price though as Ferguson left the game with an elbow injury after crashing into the wall following a charging call with 1:35 left in the third quarter.