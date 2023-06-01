SHIPPENSBURG — From bumming out Friday afternoon to leaving the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships somewhat satisfied with his fourth career state medal, Redbank Valley senior Cam Wagner felt both sides of the spectrum last weekend.
As it turned out, Wagner finished sixth in both the discus and shot put. His senior teammate Aiden Ortz wound up claiming a seventh-place medal in the long jump.
Both also ran on the 11th-place 4x100-meter relay with senior Owen Harmon and junior Ashton Kahle while Ortz ran in the 100 dash, placing 32nd.
Overall, it was a productive weekend from a strong group of Redbank Valley athletes with five medals coming back to New Bethlehem, including two from the girls in Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman.
Saturday in the shot put, it was Wagner looking to rebound from his Friday in discus where he went into the meet seeded No. 1 but finished sixth in a very strong day of performances that was topped by Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers’ big throw of 171 feet, 5 inches.
Wagner made the shot put finals seeded seventh, but only after he threw a 49 feet on his third and final throw of the prelims. He was sitting out of the finals in 19th place with a 45-1 on his second throw after fouling on his opener.
In the finals, Wagner dropped to ninth before his final throw with Chalmers sitting in eighth at 49 feet, 3/4 inches.
“I just wanted to get that extra inch, so I went further away in the circle, a six-inch adjustment to get an extra inch. It wound up paying off, because I went from ninth to sixth,” Wagner said Monday. “I’ve never had to make a major adjustment like that, for a seven-foot ring, six inches back, you have to think about that. There’s not much space left.”
Wagner knew the adjustment paid off after it left his hand.
“My first five throws of the day, everything felt wrong,” he said. “So I knew that there was something different about the sixth one. I saw it hit past the 50-foot line and pretty much knew then that I medaled.”
Bulldogs coach Andy Rex knew his veteran thrower was on to something when it came to adjusting on the fly, a rare move from Wagner.
“He wasn’t getting to the toe board,” Rex said. “He should be kicking into the toe board and he was opening early. Luckily I was able to check it out on film while he was throwing and he made the switch and moved up and it seemed to help a little bit. He thought about shuffling, but I told him stick with normal routine because bigger throws out of that.
“That fix was mostly on his part. I was pushing for him to keep the shoulders closed a little bit longer. He gets the credit for making the fix because he realized what was going on.”
It worked.
Wagner’s 51-footer passed not only Chalmer’s best mark — he threw 46 feet, 7 3/4 inches on his final throw — he passed Wyomissing’s Max Tipton (50 feet, 9 3/4 inches on his last throw) and Penns Manor’s Alex Polenik (49 feet, 6 1/4 inches) to climb to sixth.
“That’s cool how it played out,” Rex said. “He started out with nothing spectacular and he wasn’t feeling right. He had one more throw to get to the finals and threw a 49 and that got him in because there weren’t a lot of good throws. I never saw a 47 get into the finals.”
In the end, Wagner was able to put the discus disappointment behind him. He had the top throw in the state at 173-3 from earlier in the season and his D9-winning throw was still the top seed at 165-1.
“I just tried to look past that because I knew I had to worry about the shot put and my goal was just to medal and if I didn’t medal in the shot, then I felt like the weekend was a flop,” Wagner said. “My main goal was to medal, so I just threw the discus aside. It already happened and I focused on the shot put.”
In Friday’s discus, it was Chalmers throwing out two 170-plus throws in the finals that won it. While Saturday’s shot put saw a lower level of throws from the state qualifiers, the discus was the opposite. While Wagner’s top throw of the year would’ve still won, his top-seeded throw would’ve just beat his final placing toss of 164 feet, 8 inches by a few inches to claim sixth.
“The competition field in the discus was one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Wagner said. “Coach Rex said it’s the best he’s ever seen. There were seven guys over 162. You never see that in Class 2A.”
Rex was impressed with the field, including Chalmers’ clutch throws late.
“Cam was seeded at 165 and we figured that would get him top three and it always does and had a goal set at 170 and that would win. That didn’t happen for Cam. He went in there right off the bat and put out a good number, but people seemed to keep jumping over him and then Chalmers got the hot hand there.
“Cam was upset and had expectations of throwing further and getting a PR at states and it was a bittersweet moment, I guess. He got caught in a tight, good field. He went 164-8 and got sixth place. That’s nothing to hang your head on there. It gives a bitter taste, but that was a sweet throw.”
And throw in Wagner dashing from the 4x100 relay straight to the start of warmups for the discus, then running to the nearby medical tent to take care of a bloody nose right before his first throw of the prelims.
Wagner, who was third last year and fourth as a sophomore in the discus, is the first Class 2A thrower to medal four times since Kane’s Bailey Blint medaled in both events in 2018-19 — eighth then fifth in the discus and fourth then seventh in the shot put. The last known thrower to have more than four medals in those throws is Kane’s Todd Weidow who won five medals from 1987-89, taking two shot put golds in 1988-89.
“He’s definitely the number one thrower at Redbank Valley,” Rex said. “You can check a lot of boxes with him, the medals, the big throws at invitationals and dual meets, the consistency. I think in three years at states in discus, he threw one out of bounds. He’s a model of consistency. As a coach, you can’t ask for me. You knew every throw coming off his hand was going to be a big throw.
“I have film of him over the years, and he’s always spot on. It’s the same over and over again. I’m going to miss that.”
Wagner heads to St. Francis University to throw in college starting this fall where he’ll major in secondary education history.
“I’m really excited to open a new chapter in my life and get away from a lot of the things that happened in high school and get away from some of the people,” Wagner said. “So I’m really excited to see what I can do out there. I’m pretty excited to not be always the one with the high expectations and fly under the radar, so I’m looking forward to that.”
FRIDAY, ORTZ improved on last year’s long jump finish. He was ninth last year and the D9 champion improved on that placing by two to grab his first medal with a seventh after jumping 21 feet, 4 3/4 inches, his second jump of the preliminaries.
Slippery Rock’s Levi Prementine won with a leap of 23 feet, 1 1/4 inches with Conwell-Egan’s Anthony Conrey second with a jump of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Ortz was gunning for a jump in the 22s for sure, but didn’t get there. He also navigated through the event while running a heat of the 100 dash in which he wound up placing 32nd in 11.49 seconds.
“It’s a medal. I wanted first, but it’s a medal at states and not a lot of people get a chance to come to states so I’m happy that I came here,” said Ortz. “I just wanted to do a little bit better.”
“He nearly broke the triple jump record, owns the long jump record and won a medal. That’s pretty impressive,” Rex said.
THE 4x100 RELAY that went Ortz to Harmon to Wagner to the anchor Kahle went into the weekend seeded 13th with its district time of 43.77. The foursome improved on that seeding, finishing 11th with a time of 44.03 seconds.
They needed a 43.59 to get to the final eight for Saturday’s final, their season-best time being 43.85. So not surprisingly, it would’ve taken another school-record run to get there. But they were certainly in the ballpark.
“They were right there,” Fricko said. “We didn’t have bad handoffs or anyone injured. They ran a respectable time and there is nothing wrong 11th in the state. At that level, it’s pretty cool.”
The Bulldogs’ D9 rival Brookville finished second to Conemaugh Township, which edged the Raiders, 42.51 to 42.95 for the title