KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs secured their second victory of the season last Friday night with a 35-6 win over the Karns City Gremlins.
Of course, the bigger concern from last week’s game was the health of Gremlins senior quarterback/defensive back Mason Martin, who collapsed on the field as teams were lining up for a kickoff following the Bulldogs’ touchdown with 7:53 left in the third quarter.
Officials agreed to call the game at that point and from there, it was all about Martin’s health status, which has been followed through family social media posts since then. See the Week 3 preview story for the latest that was available at press time.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold put things into perspective Tuesday night as his team prepares for Friday’s home-opener against Punxsutawney.
“What Friday night showed is that you respect everybody who puts the helmet on, because everyone who puts one on understands there are certain risks with playing this game,” he said. “And even though you can be fierce competitors and it’s a game that requires a certain level of aggression and passion and intensity, when something like that happens, it shows what the brotherhood of the sport is.
“Everybody who puts that helmet on understands that there’s probably a more substantial risk than any other sport for injury, so when that happened to Mason and his family and Karns City, that affects everyone who plays. Obviously, we’re happy to hear that there is some positive progress being made even though he has a long road ahead of him. And obviously, that trumps anything else that happened Friday night.”
The Bulldogs and the Gremlins nearly had a scoreless first quarter before Bulldogs quarterback Braylon Wagner found Ashton Kahle for a 67-yard touchdown strike. That was the start of an impressive night for Wagner as he showed off both his arms and legs over the next quarter and a half of action.
Wagner ended with 278 passing yards, 21 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in the matchup.
The Gremlins’ lone score at the opening of the second quarter as Martin sneaked into the end zone for a 4-yard run five seconds into the second quarter to get within 7-6.
That was the closest Karns City would get to evening things up. The Bulldogs took their next drive 70 yards over eight plays. Kahle finished the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown scamper. While that was his only carry, he caught four passes for 155 yards.
Before the half ended, Wagner found the end zone on an 8-yard run. He picked up right where he left off with a loft down the field to Kahle to up the score to 28-6 when the second half opened.
The final score came with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter as Drew Byers tumbled in for six from nine yards out. Byers finished with 107 yards on 11 carries.
While the Bulldogs improved to 2-0, the Gremlins fell to 0-2 and were planning to play their scheduled game Friday at Ridgway.