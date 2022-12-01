NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s off to the season-opening Hickory Invitational for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team this weekend.
Head coach Mike Kundick’s 17th season has a big roster with not a whole of experience, but with a few anchors he hopes he can build around as the team gets healthier hopefully later in the season.
Senior Cole Bish, 25-10 last year after finishing sixth at regionals at 120 pounds, is one of three Bulldogs returning with 20-win seasons. Junior Daniel Evans was 22-12 at 113 while senior Carsen Rupp finished 23-6 at 215.
While Rupp won’t start the season in the lineup, recovering from an injury in football season, Kundick’s Bulldogs will mix and match looking to put together a competitive lineup.
“It’s all about staying healthy and getting guys in the right position, but all you have to do is get ready for the postseason and that’s what it’s about,” said Kundick, whose team finished 10-10 in dual meets and 11th at districts. “I think we can make a solid, decent lineup if nobody gets hurt and once Carsen comes around, my upper weights will be solid.”
Bish, who will start the year at 127, comes back way more healthy than he was last year at the start when he had a broken hand.
“He wrestled the whole season with a broken hand and he’s totally ready,” Kundick said. “He lost in the district final in a close match with one good hand and he almost qualified for states with that.
“We have a pile of ninth-graders who look up to him and he’s the man. Last year, we had Ridge Cook with him down there and he worked with Cole a lot, but Cole’s the man this year.”
Evans battled with an injury at districts and wound up defaulting out and placing sixth at 113. He’ll start this year at 121, giving the Bulldogs an experienced 1-2 punch there at the lightweights.
“Daniel should’ve qualified for regionals and got hurt in the match to qualify against a guy he beat earlier, so he’s right there,” Kundick said.
Rupp was fifth at districts and will get a slow start to the season as he recovers from his own hand injury.
The other regular back from the postseason lineup include senior Gabe Carroll, who went 16-11 at heavyweight but didn’t place at districts. Senior Wyatt Bussard (2-11) wrestled at 138.
Juniors Levi Shick (6-10) and Duncan Blake (3-15), and sophomores Johnathan Slack (6-17) and Trentan Patton (2-2) saw some varsity action last year as well.
Freshman Eli Shaffer will be the 107-pounder while Union sophomore Caden Burns joins the program through the co-operative setup with some past experience wrestling in the junior ranks at Redbank Valley and looks to see action at 114.
Evans and Bish will go at 121 and 127 while Shick or Tristan Johnston could go at 133 with Johnston perhaps bumping up to 133 with Patton. Freshman Nolan Barnett and sophomore Colton Cicciarelli will be at 145.
A group that’s made up of freshman Jordan Smith, junior Duncan Blake, sophomore Drew Byers, junior Gavin Kerchinski and Bussard will work at 152 or 160 pounds. Sophomore Luke Downs will also be at 160 with Slack probably bumping up to 172.
Senior Zeldon Fisher re-joins the program and will eventually get down to 189 and with Rupp injured at 215, junior Gavin Carroll will slot in there while his older brother Gabe holds down heavyweight again. Junior Garrett Shaffer could see action at 215 or heavyweight.
Kundick has six girls on his roster and they’ll have a handful of tournaments to compete in girls-only divisions — Dec. 10 at Clarion University, the Powerade in late December, Curwensville on Jan. 7 and Feb. 4 at Bishop McCort with a postseason regional tournament opportunity in the works with details to be determined.
Senior Ember Hetrick, sophomores Landree Wilson, Keyauna Schimp and Alissia Bowser, and freshman Molly Evans and Natalie Troup are on the roster.
After starting their dual schedule Dec. 8 at Johnsonburg, the Bulldogs host Sharon Dec. 15 and then host their Christmas Duals on Dec. 17. A home date with Brookville on Dec. 22 completes the December schedule.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cole Bish, Wyatt Bussard, Zeldon Fisher, Carsen Rupp.
Juniors: Gavin Carroll, Gavin Kerchinski, Garrett Shaffer, Duncan Blake, Levi Shick, Daniel Evans.
Sophomores: Aiden McAnulty, Caden Burns, Trentan Patton, Colton Cicciarelli, Drew Byers, Johnathan Slack, Luke Downs, Andrew Plyter, Matt Gregory.
Freshmen: Eli Shaffer, Tristan Johnson, Case Powell, Jordan Smith, Nolan Barnett
GIRLS
Senior: Ember Hetrick.
Sophomores: Landree Wilson, Keyauna Schimp, Alissia Bowser.
Freshmen: Molly Evans, Natalie Troup.
SCHEDULE
December
2-3-at Hickory Tournament
8-at Johnsonburg
15-Sharon
17-Christmas Tournament
22-Brookville
January
5-Port Allegany, 5 p.m.
7-at Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP, TBA
12-Brockway
16-at Franklin
25-at St. Marys
27-28-at Fred Bell Tournament, Grove City
31-Clarion
February
4-at D9 Duals, Brookville, TBA
7-at Cranberry
14-at Curwensville
25-D9 Tournament, Clarion U., TBA
March
3-4-Regional Tournament, Sharon, TBA
9-11-PIAA Tournament, Hershey TBA
Matches begin after 6 p.m. junior high start unless otherwise noted