SLIPPERY ROCK — Down two runs late, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs had a chance in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
But stranding the tying runs on second and third after Burgettstown starter Nathan Klodowski whiffed Peyton Rearick, Owen Clouse and Tyler Hetrick to end the game, the Bulldogs lost 6-4 at Slippery Rock’s Jack Critchfield Park last Thursday afternoon.
One round later on Monday, the Blue Devils’ season ended in the semifinals to WPIAL rival Neshannock in a 2-1 nine-inning loss.
Burgettstown had lost to Neshannock in the WPIAL semifinals in 12 innings.
After losing in the District 9 final to Johnsonburg on Memorial Day, the Bulldogs won their way into the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2010 in a play-in victory over District 3 runner-up Camp Hill. Two days later, they upset WPIAL champion Serra Catholic to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in program history, the last time also being 2010.
“Our goal every year is to get our team to the point that we think we can get the furthest they can,” said Craig Hibell, whose team finished 14-7, after the loss to Burgettstown. “Sitting in the dugout after losing to Johnsonburg, I didn’t know what the next step was. Obviously, a play-in game victory and a state victory was a little bit of icing on the cake for us and we’re happy to be here, but at the moment, obviously, there’s a bad taste in our mouth.”
THE BULLDOGS struck first and had the game’s early momentum, although Klodowski striking out the side to start the top of the first was foreboding.
But in the second, Bryson Bain led off with a triple. Breckin Minich walked and Ty Carrier’s groundout to first pushed home Bain on what looked to be a play at the plate. However, Blue Devils first baseman Andrew Bredel came out of the play tentative and didn’t throw home to try to get a hustling Bain.
Mason Clouse then singled Minich to third and stole second before Klodowski’s wild pitch allowed Minich to score and Clouse to move to third and then Cam Wagner’s groundout to short moved Clouse home and it was 3-0 Bulldogs.
Carrier gave up a leadoff single to Klodowski in the first — Klodowski was 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored — but got a double play grounder and flyout to end the first. Carrier struck out two batters and stranded an infield error at second base in the second before Burgettstown batted around in the third inning to take the lead for good.
BURGETTSTOWN singled six times in eight at-bats to start the third inning off Carrier. With one out, No. 9 hitter Jackson LaRucka reached on an infield single and Klodowski singled for the second time.
Carrier got the second out on an Eric Kovach flyout to left field, but three straight singles broke things open. A.J. Kuzior’s single scored LaRucko and after a Carrier balk, Andrew Bredel hit his first of two two-out, two-run singles. Another single by Brodie Kuzior set up Luke Lounder’s RBI single to cap the four-run inning.
Wagner relieved Carrier to get the final out of the third and finished the game, going the final 3 1/3 innings. In the fourth, the Blue Devils tacked on their final two runs on Bredel’s second two-run single.
Meanwhile, Klodowski retired 11 of 13 Bulldogs from the last two outs of the second through the fifth inning. His strikeout total continued to rise.
“We knew his slider was good and we did our research on him,” Hibell said of Klodowski. “I expected him to throw a little more fastballs just based on having the velocity he had, but he was able to live off his slider and curve ball pretty well. He was a solid pitcher and he was two runs better than us today.”
THE BULLDOGS got on the board again in the sixth with their second leadoff triple of the game, this time coming from Tate Minich on a fly ball deep into the right-field corner. Bain drove him home on the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly to center. Breckin Minich followed with a single, but Carrier bounced back to the mound and Klodowski turned it into an inning-ending double play.
Taking his 86-pitch outing into the ninth, Klodowski had to work his way out of an early jam to preserve his complete game win.
Mason Clouse singled to start the seventh and Wagner reached on an infield single on a slow chopper to third to get things started. Rearick nearly reached on a bunt single, but the ball trickled just foul before Klodowski struck him out for the first out. It took the senior righty seven pitches to whiff Owen Clouse and Hetrick to end the game.
Klodowski wound up needing 100 pitches to finish off the Bulldogs, including 14 pitches in the seventh. He struck out 12 and walked one while scattering the seven hits and hitting one batter.
“We just had too many swings and misses, too many looking at strikes and got us into some non-competitive at-bats where (Klodowski) was able to get some easy strikeouts,” Hibell summed up. “If you don’t put the ball in play enough, it’s hard to come back. We had some hard-hit shots, just not enough of them.”