NEW BETHLEHEM — Call it a mixed bag of recent results for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team.
Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs routed Cranberry, 59-12, to improve to 13-4 going into Thursday night’s scheduled game at Clarion-Limestone, weather-permitting of course.
The rout of the Berries came one night after a non-conference 67-46 loss to visiting Homer-Center of District 6 on Senior Night Monday.
Last Friday, the Lady Bulldogs surged in the second half for a 43-30 win at Clarion.
With four KSAC division games left, the Lady Bulldogs are in good position to claim one of the now two conference playoff spots for the expanded four-team playoff. They were 6-0 and in first place of the South/Large Division, two games ahead of C-L and Moniteau with four division games remaining.
Next Monday and Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs host Union and travel to Karns City with a third game of the week next Friday at home against Moniteau.
Against Cranberry, the Lady Bulldogs led 39-2 at halftime. Madison Foringer led the way with 19 points while Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon each scored nine points.
Then Monday against the Lady Wildcats, Redbank Valley was outscored 24-10 in the second quarter and trailed 38-26 at halftime. Homer-Center extended the lead in the second half with a 29-20 advantage to get the win.
Harmon was the lone Lady Bulldog in double-figure scoring with 13 points. Foringer and Huffman each scored nine points. Caylen Rearick finished with seven points.
Between games of the varsity doubleheader Monday, Lady Bulldogs honored their seniors Clouse, Foringer, Ryleigh Smathers and Katie Davis.
Last Friday, a strong run that started late in the third quarter and continued into the fourth helped Redbank Valley pick the 43-30 road win over Clarion.
The Lady Bulldogs held a 27-22 lead late in the third quarter before going on a 12-2 run to put the game away.
Claire Clouse and Huffman both scored four points during the spurt with Foringer and Harmon also adding baskets.
“We knew we had to get a lead,” Clouse, who started the run with a basket late in the third quarter, said. “We really prepared in practice for the pressure, and we knew they were going to come out hard on us. We knew we needed to play the game we have always played.”
Clarion was able to effectively slow Redbank Valley down using a box-and-one on Rearick, holding the sharpshooter to just three points.
But the Lady Bulldogs used a balanced and patient offense to counteract that junk defense getting four players to score between eight and 10 points led by 10 each from Foringer and Huffman and eight apiece from Clouse and Harmon.
“We just know we have to play our game,” Clouse said. “We are a faster team. When they try to slow it down on us, we just pick up the pressure and do what we know how to do.”
Clouse’s stat line didn’t do justice for the key role she played in the win, as she was all over the court with steals, assists, rebounds, and just generally causing havoc, especially on defense.
“I’ve always been a team player,” Clouse said. “I get excited over the little things. Honestly, just fun to fly around.”
The game started like it was going to be easy for the Lady Bulldogs, as they ed 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.
But Clarion closed the gap to two, 17-15, at halftime and then tied the game early in the second half.
Redbank Valley, countered, however from some unlikely sources, including Kira Bonanno, who scored four points in the third quarter to go along with four from Huffman and two each from Foringer and Clouse to regain the momentum.
“All 15 girls on our team, we all have been so close,” Clouse said. “It’s just easy for us to get along. We know how to work together. It’s nice to always have a sub, always have girls that have your back.”
Payton Simko led Clarion with nine points with Taylor Alston adding eight and Jordan Best seven.