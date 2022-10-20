FOXBURG — In the midst of a final-week flurry to the regular season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team continues to build momentum for the postseason that begins some time next week.
In the second matchup of a four-event week, the Lady Bulldogs won their fourth straight match in a four-set win at A-C Valley Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22 to improve to 10-4 going into tonight’s home match with Moniteau. Thursday, they visit North Clarion before finishing the schedule at the Elk County Catholic Tournament on Saturday.
Redbank Valley is a Class 1A team for at least the next two seasons.
Against the Lady Falcons, the Lady Bulldogs got 22 kills and 20 digs from Alivia Huffman. Taylor Ripple had four service aces, seven kills and 12 digs while Caylen Rearick finished with 28 digs. Mylee Harmon had three kills, 17 assists and 17 digs while Allyn Hagen added 14 assists.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Moniteau sweeps Damsels
At West Sunbury, host Moniteau swept visiting Union, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8.
For Union, Kennedy Vogle and Ava Strauser had two kills while Gracie Gallagher served three aces.
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
Lady Bulldogs
outlast Keystone
In a five-setter on Senior Night, the Lady Bulldogs topped defending Class 2A district champion Keystone, 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 20-25, 15-7.
Taylor Ripple finished with 10 kills and two aces while Alivia Huffman turned in seven kills. Mylee Harmon had five aces, three kills and 16 assists, and Caylen Rearick had 25 digs.
A-C Valley sweeps
Union
At Foxburg, the host Lady Falcons swept to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-11.
Taylor Shick and Katie Gezik had four and three kills respectively.