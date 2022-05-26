STRATTANVILLE — Briefly taking advantage of a strategy move by Clarion-Limestone and tying the score at 3-3 in the fifth inning, the A-C Valley/Union baseball team couldn’t get any further and dropped a 5-3 decision to the Lions in the opening game of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs Tuesday.
C-L head coach Todd Smith lifted his ace pitcher Bryson Huwar after he reached 52 pitches through four innings in favor of Tommy Smith.
Huwar had worked four innings allowing one unearned run on two hits. He walked one and struck out four.
“I trust my team and I know I have two other capable pitchers in Tommy Smith and Logan Lutz,” said Lions head coach Todd Smith about the move. “We knew we had the lead and we wanted to be able to use Bryson on Thursday.”
It worked, considering the Lions answered with runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to hold off the Falcon Knights for the win.
Smith came on in the fifth and worked 1 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out two. Logan Lutz finished with 1 1/3 innings allowing one hit.
While the Lions (10-5) advance to Thursday’s semifinal against Clarion at Showers Field in DuBois at noon, the Falcon Knights finished up their first co-operative season at 9-9.
“I’m proud of all my kids today,” said A-C Valley/Union head coach Dewey Irwin, whose team finished 9-9. “The last time we faced Bryson we struck out a lot and today we put the ball in play and had less strikeouts.”
Irwin’s ace Ryan Cooper went the distance allowing five runs, three earned on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.
C-L scored a run in the first inning as Logan Lutz led off with a double. He moved to third on a wild pitch. After a pop out to shortstop, Huwar delivered a single to drive in Lutz for a 1-0 lead.
Cooper walked after one out in the top of the third and stole second. Lane Bauer singled to center and Cooper was thrown out at the plate trying to score. Catcher Jake Smith made a nice catch in foul territory to end the inning.
C-L then scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Tommy Smith walked and stole second. Huwar delivered his second RBI single of the game. Huwar also stole second and came around to score on a single by Jordan Hesdon.
A-C Valley/Union scored its first run in the top of the fourth. Gary Amsler singled and stole second to lead off the inning. Max Lowrey reached second base on a throwing error which also allowed Amsler to score. Lowrey stole third and after a strikeout, was thrown out trying to tag up and score on a shallow fly ball to right field which ended the inning.
“I’m an aggressive coach and I knew runs might be at a premium so we might have to take some chances,” said Irwin. “Give C-L credit. They made those plays count.”
Tommy Smith took over on the mound in the fifth and promptly retired the first two batters he faced by a strikeout and a flyout. Cooper singled, stole second, and moved to third on a throwing error. Bauer walked and moved to second on a defensive indifference play. Trey Fleming doubled to drive in both runs.
In the bottom of the fifth after two outs, Jase Ferguson reached on an error and stole second. He scored on a single by Nick Aaron to right field, but Aaron was tagged out trying to move to second after the throw home attempting to get Ferguson, but the run still counted for a 4-3 C-L lead.
Lowrey walked and stole second. After a strikeout, he was tagged out attempting to steal third. A single by Sebastian Link and a walk signaled the end to Smith’s day on the mound. Logan Lutz got the final out, a pop fly to shortstop Bryson Huwar who had moved there after his pitching duties were done.
C-L scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth as Corbin Coulson singled and stole second, he moved to third when the throw went into center field. After a strikeout, Coulson scored on a throwing error following a ground out by Kohen Kemmer.
Lutz gave up a leadoff single to Cooper before retiring the next three batters to secure the win.
Huwar had two hits and two RBIs to lead the C-L offense. Lutz, Hesdon, Aaron, Coulson, and Jake Smith each added one hit. Hesdon and Aaron each drove in a run.
Cooper led A-C Valley/Union with two hits. Bauer, Fleming, Amsler and Link each added one hit. Fleming drove in two runs.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 19
Cranberry 4, A-C Valley/Union 2
At Seneca, the Falcon Knights wrapped up their regular-season schedule with a loss to the Berries.
A three-run first inning propelled the Berries to the win as the Falcon Knights scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Ryan Cooper, Trey Fleming and Sebastian Link doubled for the Falcon Knights.
Cooper pitched, giving up six hits while striking out six and walking one.