Clarion-Limestone’s fall sports teams combined to put 11 athletes on the annual Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s All-Conference teams announced last week.
In cross country, C-L had three first-teamers with its state-qualifying runners in Adisen Jackson for the Lady Lions, and Logan Lutz and Ty Rankin for the Lions. Jack Craig was a second-team selection as was Clara Coulson and Olivia Radaker.
The Lady Lions volleyball team had three players named to each of the three teams with Kendall Dunn on the first team, Jenna Dunn on the second team and Abby Knapp on the third team.
C-L’s golf team had two players on the all-conference squad, Nick Aaron a second-teamer and Jordan Hesdon a third-teamer.
KSAC MVPs included Keystone’s Leah Exley in volleyball, Karns City’s Griffin Booher and Moniteau’s Jenna Zendron in cross country, and Clarion’s Kam Kerle in golf.
VOLLEYBALL
MVP: Leah Exley, Keystone
First Team: Alivia Huffman, Redbank Valley; Kendall Dunn, C-L; Aryana Girvan, Clarion; Lexi Ruckdeschel, A-C Valley; Kennedy Kaye, Keystone; Aryanna Ferringer, Cranberry.
Second Team: Caylen Rearick, Redbank Valley; Jenna Dunn, C-L; Hadlee Campbell, Clarion; Kylie Disney, North Clarion; Mackenzie Karnes, Cranberry; Brooke Hart, Cranberry.
Third Team: Abby Knapp, C-L; Ava Fox, Karns City; Sydney Bell, Keystone; Grace Ochs, Clarion; Taylor Alston, Clarion; Taylor Ripple, Redbank Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
MVP: Griffin Booher, Karns City
First Team: Logan Lutz, C-L; Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; Ben Seybert, Cranberry; Jonathan Hansford, Keystone; Ty Rankin, C-L; Gabriel Fair, North Clarion; Dillon Stroup.
Second Team: Aiden Thomas, North Clarion; Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Hayden Weber, Clarion; Jonas Wilshire, Clarion; Jack Craig, C-L; Jackson Nicewoner, North Clarion; Kaleb Heath, Cranberry.
GIRLS
MVP: Jenna Zendron, Moniteau
First Team: Karleigh Shaffer, Cranberry; Adisen Jackson, C-L; Katie Bauer, North Clarion; Kayla Hanna, Cranberry; Kelsey Hanna, Cranberry; Nicole Fair, North Clarion; Drew Whitcomb, ACV/Union.
Second Team: Clara Coulson, C-L; Ashlyn Shultz, Cranberry; Jordan Montgomery, Cranberry; Regan Schmoll, Karns City; Sophia Bonetto, Karns City; Taylor Daily, Karns City; Olivia Radaker, C-L.
BOYS GOLF
MVP: Kam Kerle, Clarion
First Team: Devon Lauer, Clarion; Jacob Felsing, Moniteau; McKayla Kerle, Clarion; Chloe Fritz, Karns City; Lucas Mitrosky, Clarion.
Second Team: Ethan Carll, North Clarion; Zeelan Hargenrader, North Clarion; Dawson Wallace, Moniteau; Dane Wenner, Cranberry; Nick Aaron C-L.
Third Team: Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; Cayden Baker, Cranberry; Tanner Miller, Clarion; Jordan Hesdon, C-L; Connor Ealy, Moniteau.