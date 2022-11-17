Weather Alert

...A SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL MERCER...SOUTHERN VENANGO...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES... At 1114 AM EST, a snow shower was located 9 miles northeast of Grove City, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include... Knox, Rimersburg, Parker, Polk, Sligo, Emlenton, Clintonville, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, Eau Claire, Kennerdell, and Barkeyville. This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 26 and 59. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.