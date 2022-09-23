BROOKVILLE — In a rare three-team non-league golf matchup between the Brookville, Clarion-Limestone and Brockway boys’ teams at Pinecrest Country Club, it was Clarion-Limestone coming away with a 2-0 afternoon.
With the District 9 Golf Championships set for next Wednesday and Saturday at Kane Country Club, the area’s five district qualifiers were also in action together at Pinecrest with C-L’s trio of Nick Aaron, Jordan Hesdon and Rylie Klingensmith, and Brookville’s Killian Radel and Logan Girt.
The Lions shot a four-man 189, ahead of the host Raiders’ 195 and Brockway’s 201. Hesdon (43), Aaron (45), Klingensmith (47) and Jack Craig (54) completed the Lions’ scoring. Jack Monnoyer (54) and Aiden Coulson (57).
Medalist honors went to Brookville’s Radel, who carded a 40. Burke Fleming shot a 48 while Luke Burton (53) and Girt (54) rounded out the Raiders’ scoring. Ladd Blake (55) and Holden Shaffer (62) also played for the Raiders.
Last year, Radel, Aaron and Hesdon played at districts in Bradford. Radel and Aaron made the cut to the second round of individual play and Radel tied for 11th with a two-round 176 while Aaron finished 14th with a 187.
The low 16 scores from the first round advance to the second round where the top six finishers advance to regionals. Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing returns to defend his D9 title.
Also Tuesday, Brockway’s Jacob Newcamp led his team with a 48 while Parker Pisarchik (50), Weston Pisarchik (52) and Troy Johnson (51) rounded out the Rovers’ scoring.
The Raiders return to the course Thursday at Punxsutawney.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 19
Lions finish
KSAC in third
At Foxburg Country Club, C-L wrapped up a third-place KSAC finish with second-place effort by shooting a five-man 219 which finished well behind runaway conference champion Clarion’s 183.
The Lions’ Jordan Hesdon tied for fifth place with a 40 with four Clarion golfers finishing ahead of him with Kam Kerle and his sister McKayla tying with a 34. Devon Lauer shot a 36 and James Keenen finished with a 38.
The Bobcats won all nine conference matches and scored a perfect 81 points. Moniteau finished with 66 points and the Lions scored 60 points, five ahead of Cranberry. North Clarion (52), A-C Valley/Union (34), Forest Area (25) and Keystone (23) rounded out the team scoring.
Also for the Lions, Rylie Klingensmith tied for seventh with a 41, Nick Aaron carded a 42, Jack Craig had a 44 and Aiden Coulson turned in a 52 to complete the team scoring. Jack Monnoyer also played, shooting a 55.
Raiders win at
Eagles Ridge
Against Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, the Raiders shot another respectable 189 to beat the hosts by 20 strokes in a four-man lineup.
Killian Radel earned medalist honors with a 38 while Logan Girt (47), Burke Fleming (49) and Ladd Blake (55) completed the team scoring. Also player were Holden Shaffer (59) and Luke Burton (60).
Conner Howell led the Tide with a 49.
Lady Raiders
host AML
At Pinecrest, the Lady Raiders hosted the Allegheny Mountain League and shot a four-player 257 to finish behind DuBois (211) and Punxsutawney (243), falling to a league record of 11-5 going into their regular-season finale at Brockway Thursday. Brockway and Curwensville dropped forfeit decisions to the hosts due to an incomplete lineup.
Audrey Barrett shot a 57 to lead the Lady Raiders with Mauve Jordan (63), Grace Molnar (68) and Rialley Kalgran (69) completing the team scoring. Also playing were Natalie Himes (69), Taryn Hoffman (72) and Aubrey Afton (74).
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer shot a 40 to win medalist honors.
The Lady Raiders will send Audrey Barrett and Mauve Jordan to districts in Coudersport on Oct. 3.
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
Kane Invite preps
D9 hopefuls
At Kane Country Club last week, some 74 golfers competed in an 18-hole event with no team scoring used as a preview for nest week’s D9 Tournament.
Bradford’s Jake Franz shot a 76 for a one-stroke win over Clarion’s Kameron Kerle. Kameron’s sister McKayla Kerle was third with a 78 while DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk shot an 81 for fourth.
Tying for fifth with an 82 was the Raiders’ Killian Radel. Also for the Raiders were Logan Girt (101) and Burke Fleming (112).
The Lions were led by Nick Aaron’s 90. Jack Craig (101) and Jack Craig (112) also played.
THURS., Sept. 15
Lions second
at Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks, the Lions started to solidify a runner-up finish behind mighty Clarion with the first of two straight second-place finishes. The Lions shot a five-man 233, 20 strokes behind the Bobcats.
Jordan Hesdon tied for ninth with a 44 while Nick Aaron and Jack Callen both shot 46s to tie for 12th place. Rylie Klingensmith (48) and Jack Craig (49) completed the team scoring. Jack Monnoyer (54) also played.
Clarion got another Kerle finish at the top with Kam and McKayla tying again with medalist honors shooting a 39. Devon Lauer was one stroke back tied for third with a 40.