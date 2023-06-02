SHIPPENSBURG — Another Clarion-Limestone medal compliments of a Hummell happened again at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Ryan Hummell medaled for the second straight year, placing fifth after finishing fourth last year.
Finishing fourth last year with a throw of 166 feet, 7 inches, Hummell had to throw further to finish with a fifth-place medal this time.
And the Lions senior did it on his first throw of the day. He owned the lead through the first round until the bigger throws started coming. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold won on his final throw of the day that flew 205 feet, 4 inches, beating eventual runner-up Bronson Krainak’s 197-10.
Riverside’s Joe Reed was third at 195 feet, 6 inches and Central Columbia’s Lincoln Huber passed Hummell for fourth in the fourth round with a toss of 186 feet, 11 inches.
“I was really hoping to get a further throw. I threw 10 feet less than my PR and I was really hoping to PR today and that would’ve placed me second or third,” Hummell said. “I’m disappointed I didn’t get a PR today.
“I’m still happy to get on the podium and medal. I was wishing for more, but I’m grateful to be here and get podium.”
It’s the first time that at least five medalists went over 180 feet since 2018 when the eighth-place medalist, who happened to be Ryan’s older brother Riley, finished at 182 feet, five inches ahead of the ninth-place finisher.
District 9 piled up 19 state medals overall, all of them coming in Class 2A. Three won gold medals, all of them from Union/A-C Valley as Hayden Smith won his second straight title in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches and Evie Bliss took the javelin crown with a meet-record throw of 170 feet, 2 inches.
Landon Chalmers won the discus, throwing 171 feet, 5 inches with Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner finishing sixth.
Redbank Valley won four other medals as defending 400-meter dash champion Mylee Harmon finished fourth. Aiden Ortz was seventh in the long jump while Wagner added a second medal and fourth throwing medal of his career with a sixth in the shot put.
Kane’s duo of Ricky Zampogna and Sam Lundeen were third in the triple and high jumps respectively.
Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller won his second pole vault medal, tying for sixth in the pole vault.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Aiden Grieneisen and Hope Jacob medaled, finishing second in the javelin and tied for fifth in the high jump.
Elk County Catholic won two girls’ medals, its all-underclassman 4x800 relay placing second and Grace Neubert, who anchored the relay behind Sophie and Gianna Bille, and Sami Straub, added her first individual medal with a fourth in the 3,200 run.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won his third career medal in the distance races, finishing eighth in the 3,200 run.
Here are the Clarion-Limestone state track and field medalists, by year. Some information may be missing based on available resources:
BOYS
2023: Ryan Hummell, javelin, 5th
2022: Ryan Hummell, javelin, 4th
2018: Riley Hummell, javelin, 8th
2001: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 1st
2001: Dan Alderton, 200 dash, 2nd
2000: Dan Alderton, 100 dash, 3rd
2000: Dan Alderton, 400 dash, 3rd
1996: Matt McGuire, 400 dash, 6th
1993: Bud Wilshire, discus, 6th
Information in earlier years may not be complete
1975: Jay Shofestall, 440 dash, 1st
1965: Walt Neal, pole vault, 1st
1962: Don Rhoades, 440 dash, 2nd
1962: Don Rhoades, high jump, 5th
1962: Don Rhoades, pole vault, 4th
GIRLS
2021: Brooke Kessler, long jump, 8th
2000: Kim Kennedy, 300 hurdles, 6th
1995: Laura Smith, discus, 6th
1991: 4x400 relay, 4th: Mandy McCleary, Donna Fiscus, Kate Delaney, Chantal Connor
1986: Robin Hubauer, 800 run, 4th
1984: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, shot put, 1st
1984: Patti Davis, javelin, 6th
1983: Patti Davis, discus, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, javelin, 1st
1983: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, shot put, 2nd
1982: Patti Davis, discus, 2nd
1981: Patti Davis, discus, 6th
1981: Patti Davis, shot put, 5th