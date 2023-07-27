ROSSITER — Making his third appearance on the mound for the Brookville Grays, Redbank Valley’s rising senior Ty Carrier gave his team a big boost by tossing a six-hitter in the Grays’ 8-0 win over the Rossiter Miners at Shaffer Field.
It was Carrier’s third mound appearance and second start for the Federation League squad that’s had various Bulldogs standouts on the team over the years, including his head coach Craig Hibell along with, most recently, Kent Shick and Dan Buzzard.
Carrier took a shutout into the sixth inning of his first start also at Shaffer Field against the Miners and lost 5-2 after the Miners rallied for five runs in the sixth.
But this time, the 17-year-old right-hander, tossed himself a “Maddux.” That is, a complete game six-hitter on just 80 pitches — a (Greg) Maddux outing is defined as a complete game less than 100 pitches, in honor of the Hall of Fame 300-game winner’s remarkable efficiency — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Carrier wasn’t at McKinley Field Sunday when the Grays lost a 3-2 marathon 18-inning game to the Miners in the best-of-five series opener, but he knew what his role was against the Miners Tuesday.
“Dad and I were following the game on Twitter and it was crazy,” Carrier said. “We kept following the innings and it was like ‘Holy Cow’ is this game going to end? My dad said that I’ll have to pitch good today because they aren’t going to have a lot of arms, so I wanted a complete game today.”
Carrier got a lot of help from a Grays offense that scored eight runs in the first four innings after going the final 17 innings of Sunday’s loss without scoring.
“My slider was working today on the outside half,” Carrier said. “I really didn’t have my change-up today, but sometimes it worked. But my slider was my number one pitch today. I loved having runs, so I didn’t have to worry about baserunners. I knew my team had my back and that’s a big part of how I pitch.
“It’s good to get the first win of the series and tie it up.”
The Grays-Miners winner advances to the best-of-seven championship series against either Sykesville or Clearfield.
Follow the Federation League at www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague.