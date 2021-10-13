CLARION — Defense can help a team overcome mistakes and for Central Clarion that’s exactly what happened as the Wildcats fumbled six times, losing five and still ended up coming away with a 33-14 victory over Ridgway last Friday night at Memorial Field at Clarion University.
The Wildcats’ defense helped the turnover bug by limiting the Elkers to just 30 yards rushing for the game.
Defense indeed for the Wildcats, who won their second straight after starting the year 0-4. They’ll trek to Bradford this Friday night.
“Coach (Dave) Louder and the rest of our coaches do a good job preparing our defense each week,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton. “Ridgway gives you a lot of different looks and our guys did a good job of recognizing some of that and we were able to limit their big plays.”
After forcing the first of six punts for Ridgway on the opening drive of the game, the Wildcats took over at their own 22.
Eight plays later, seven on the ground, freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson scored on a 12-yard run at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ first fumble led directly to points for the Elkers as Domenic Allegretto picked up the fumble and raced 55 yards for a touchdown. The point-after kick was blocked, keeping Central Clarion on top 7-6 with 2:32 to play in the first.
Central Clarion took just three plays to respond. After recovering their own fumble, the Wildcats scored when Ferguson connected with Ashton Rex on a 70-yard TD, giving them a 14-6 lead after Charlie Franchino’s point-after kick.
Ridgway tied it at 14-14 before halftime when quarterback Jonathan Hinton connected with Cam Marciniak on a 12-yard TD pass with 2:31 left in the half.
“We need to clean those fumbles up moving forward,” said Eggleton. “Some of those were just guys fighting for extra yards which is hard to fault guys for. However, we do need to do a better job of holding onto the football moving forward.”
Ridgway attempted a 35-yard field goal at the end of the half that sailed wide right.
Central Clarion went to work right out of the gate in the third quarter. A four-play drive capped off by a 38-yard TD pass from Ferguson to Christian Simko put the Wildcats up for good at 21-14 less than two minutes into the half.
After stopping the Elkers at the 35 on downs, the Wildcats used eight plays to drive the 65 yards with Ferguson and Simko connecting on their second score of the evening, this time coming from 21 yards out for a 27-14 lead with 3:20 left in the quarter.
Ridgway threatened to score on its ensuing possession, but the Wildcats stopped the drive on downs at the Wildcats’ 11. Sixteen plays and 89 yards later with eight minutes drained off the clock, they kind of set up their final points of the night. Kind of, considering they fumbled another ball away at the Ridgway 6.
Four plays after his own fumble, Breckin Rex intercepted a Cameron Larkin pass and returned it 20 yards for the final touchdown of the game with just 16 seconds left in the game.
Rex finished the game with 162 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Ryan Hummell rushed 14 times for 88 yards.
“We showed Breckin some things on film and he was a much better runner tonight,” said Eggleton. “I have to give our O-line credit for a lot of that as well because they were opening holes for our guys all night.”
Ferguson completed 7 of 12 passes for 196 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Simko caught five passes for 114 yards with two scores while Ashton Rex caught two passes for 82 yards with a score.
For Ridgway Hinton completed 14 of 25 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown before leaving the game with an injury. Cameron Larkin completed 3 of 7 passes for 30 yards with one interception.
“I keep telling our guys that I think we turned a corner in the second half of the St. Marys game,” said Eggleton. “If we keep playing like we’ve been and clean up the fumbles I think we can be very competitive the rest of the way.”