PUNXSUTAWNEY — Securing their first winning season since 2014, the Punxsutawney Chucks pulled away from the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights for a 27-7 win last Friday night.
The Chucks take a 6-4 record into this Friday’s game against St. Marys in the Class 3A semifinals at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium.
Meanwhile, the 5-5 Falcon Knights head to Keystone this Friday for a rematch with the Panthers in the first-round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs. The Panthers beat the Falcon Knights, 43-7, in Rimersburg back in Week 2.
For Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman, the loss to the Chucks was filled with more than one chance to make it a much closer game.
“Three different times, we were inside their 20 and scored no points,” Dittman said. “That’s kind of the difference in the ball game. We had a big interception at the beginning of the game. We just need the kind of stuff to give us some momentum and get us going.
“We have to convert those opportunities into points and finish drives.”
Senior running back Zeke Bennett once again led the Punxsy offense with 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and fellow seniors Seth Moore and Noah Weaver connected for a 53-yard touchdown pass as well. Junior Landon Martz also joined in on the scoring fun with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Chucks outgained the Falcon Knights, 432-193. Moore completed 6 of 10 passes for 106 yards.
Neither team scored in the game’s first quarter, with Punxsy’s two productive drives being stymied, one by an Easton Wingard interception and the other by a chop block call deep in Union territory that forced a punt.
Midway through the second quarter, though, Punxsy took over near midfield after a sack pinned the Falcon Knights deep, and on the second play of the drive, Moore connected with a wide open Weaver down the right side for 53 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Hetrick added the point after to make it 7-0.
On their very next possession, the Chucks benefited from some steady running by Bennett and a 33-yard connection from Moore to Presloid to enter the red zone. Three plays later, Bennett ran one in from 3 yards out to make it 13-0 with just 10 seconds left in the half.
Punxsy then opened with the ball in the second half, but the Falcon Knights quickly got it back thanks to a Ryan Cooper interception. Soon after, they turned the momentum into seven points thanks to a big pass from Brody Dittman to Cooper, a 20-yard rumble by Mikey Card and 31-yard keeper sweep by Dittman for the touchdown to make it 13-7 midway through the third quarter.
Card led the Falcon Knights with 60 yards on 16 carries as Dawson Camper missed his second straight game with an injury.
The Chucks fired right back, though, scoring two quick touchdowns sandwiched around Nesbitt’s interception on a pitch pass on the first play of the drive between the two scores.
Martz scored the first on a 1-yard run to cap a 51-yard ground-heavy, nine-play drive that was set up by a nice Bennett kick return.
Then, the Chucks took advantage of the short field set up by Nesbitt’s pick and went the remaining 31 yards on seven plays. Bennett scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run two plays into the fourth quarter, and Hetrick’s point-after kick set the final 37 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Courier-Express Correspondent Zac Lantz contributed to this story.