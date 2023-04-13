PUNXSUTAWNEY — Running into last year’s PIAA Class 3A semifinalist that’s off to an unbeaten start to the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team ran into the Punxsutawney Chucks at Kuntz Memorial Field Monday afternoon.
Although the Bulldogs led 1-0 going into the bottom of the first inning, it was the Chucks who took off from there in an 11-1 victory stopped after six innings due to the 10-Run Rule.
A trio of Chucks pitchers Coy Martino, Jake Sikora and Nevin Day threw two innings each and combined for a two-hitter as they combined for 15 strikeouts, or all but three of the Bulldogs outs at the plate, with Martino and Sikora striking out six batters while Day struck out three.
At the plate, the Chucks capitalized on the Bulldog miscues and timely hitting gave them the mercy rule win an inning early. The Chucks had 12 hits while the Bulldogs committed seven errors.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 3-1 going into their game at Keystone on Wednesday. The Bulldogs visit Johnsonburg Friday before hosting Moniteau next Tuesday.
Zach Dinger was 3-for-5 with the walk-off RBI from the leadoff spot as teammate Zeke Bennett was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
The Bulldogs actually had a 1-0 lead as its only run came in the top of the second inning. After Mason Clouse led off with a single, Martino struggled with control and moved up runners via wild pitches, with one eventually bringing Clouse across the plate for the 1-0 lead. But he was then able to strike out two more batters to get out of the inning down by one.
The only other hit came from Carrier, who singled with one out in the top of the fourth. Carrier and Braylon Wagner pitched for the Bulldogs, Carrier taking the loss after going the first three innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out one. Just one of the six runs he gave up were earned as the Bulldogs committed seven errors.
Wagner went the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five walks with one strikeout along with five runs, four of them earned.
Punxsy went up 2-1 in the bottom of the second as a fielder’s choice by Peyton Hetrick drove in Day and a throwing error allowed Justin Miller to cross home for the lead.
Sikora struck out the side in the top of the third as the Chucks then went up 6-1.
Miller would bunt and the throw to first went into foul territory with no one covering the bag, allowing two runs to score.
A Bennett RBI single to right followed as another error allowed Bennett to get to third. Two batters later, Bennett would score on a Carrier wild pitch as the Chucks led by five.
Bennett had another RBI single to go up 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth as a miscommunication between the Bulldogs in left and shortstop allowed the ball to drop and for courtesy runner Jake Henretta to cross the plate.
Punxsy tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth as Carter Savage had an RBI single to right.
With Day taking care of the Bulldogs bats in the top of the sixth, Punxsy ended the game early in the bottom of the sixth.
Punxsutawney (6-0) heads into the 19th annual Curve Classic on Thursday at People’s Natural Gas Field with a quarterfinal game against Hollidaysburg.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.