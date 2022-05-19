STRATTANVILLE — For the second and final time, the Smith triplets will be trekking together to the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Brookville Area High School.
Ruby and her brothers Brock and Payton will compete in a combined five events — Ruby the javelin and discus, Brock the pole vault and triple jump, and Payton in the 300-meter hurdles.
It’s a unique grouping with three different athletes who all have solid qualities that the team will certainly miss after they graduate.
“Ruby and Brock have been on the team for years and it is always a pleasure to work with them,” C-L coach Jennifer Hubler said. “Peyton joined after the season started last year and I could see immediately that he was very talented. I frequently tell him I wish he would have been on the team all four years. It is always neat to watch students grow and gain confidence over the years, the fact that they are triplets makes it even more unique.
“Ruby, Brock and Peyton are all very talented and athletically gifted, but each has their own personality. Brock has taken the ‘student-coach’ role helping younger athletes in the pole vault. Ruby has done the same with the hurdles. She is normally one of the last athletes to leave practice, so I appreciate her hard work. Peyton is the most quiet of the three, but he works hard and has done very well for all the longer he has been a track athlete.”
All three are heading to college with Ruby to Pitt-Bradford to play volleyball while majoring in Pre-Physician Assistant. The other two won’t play sports with Brock heading to IUP for Business and Real Estate and Brock to Clarion for Secondary Education/Social Studies.
They’ll be apart, of course, for the first time.
“I’ll probably have the hardest time with that because I’ll be the furthest away. Payton will be here in Clarion and will be staying at home and Brockway has a lot of friends at IUP. I’ll be at Bradford with Ryley Pago from Redbank Valley,” said Ruby. “We don’t fight at all and we get along pretty well and that’s because we’re triplets, I think, and we share a lot of things. We’re good about that and we understand each other.”
Ruby is seeded No. 7 in a loaded javelin field and 10th in the discus. She threw a 120-4 in the javelin last week at the Redbank Valley Invitational, so adding eight inches to that gets her an automatic state qualifying trip to Shippensburg.
“In the javelin, I was pretty confident in my abilities to get to districts because I can consistently throw around 107 feet, so at Redbank my big throw kind of just came out of nowhere and now I’m pretty close to states,” Ruby said. “It’s cool and it kind of puts more pressure on me because I don’t want to not place at districts and not go to states, so I’m hoping to get there, so that would be nice.”
Peyton, dealing with a leg injury all year, managed to run a personal-best 43.9 in the 300 hurdles and he’ll be seed No. 5 Friday.
“It’s been tough practicing hurdles and all season I’ve kind of just been running, but now I feel a lot better,” Peyton said. “I was pretty anxious because I didn’t want to be the only one of us who didn’t make districts.”
“We’ve been working on form and his approach to the hurdle,” Hubler said. “I hope he is able to maintain his form throughout the race and focus on attacking the hurdles. He is competitive when he wants to be and the hurdle races are always volatile. Anything can happen.”
Brock is seeded No. 3 in the pole vault with three others at 12 feet. Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller (13-6) and Michael Clemmer (13-3) are the top two seeds. He’s seeded No. 8 in the triple jump.
“I feel like a I have a pretty good chance at getting at least second in the pole vault and qualifying for states that way,” Brock said. “I’m just looking to go out and have a lot of fun. I always do in anything we do.”
“Brock has jumped personal records in both the triple and pole vault this year,” Hubler said. “It will be nice weather for jumping and vaulting Friday. He has his goals set and I believe he can meet or exceed them.”
Regardless, all three will feed off each other’s success as motivation as well as that triplet, or even twins thing, of just knowing about the others.
“Our mom disciplined us very well,” Brock smiled.
It helps me a lot to be motivated and want to do a lot better.