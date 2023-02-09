BROOKVILLE — Struggling to find the bottom of the net, the Brookville Lady Raiders couldn’t continue what they started in the first quarter in a 40-32 non-league loss to Clarion on Pink Night Monday.
Leading 14-8 after the first quarter, the Lady Raiders were outscored 23-8 in the second and third quarters. While Eden Wonderling’s runner to beat the halftime buzzer cut the Lady Raiders’ deficit to 23-20, they scored just two points in the next 10-plus minutes, allowing Clarion to pull away for the win.
Brookville (4-14) made just 11 of 44 shots, hampering any comeback effort that did include a defensive effort that created 17 turnovers, 10 in the second half.
“We scored two points in that stretch and that was it and I thought we came out really well, but you can’t go long stretches and not put the ball in the hole,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We created some turnovers and had opportunities to score and didn’t score.”
Wonderling once again led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds. Samantha Whitling hit two 3-points and added eight points, but the rest of the squad combined to go 2-for-21 from the floor.
Clarion, still looking to secure a D9 Class 1A playoff berth, improved to 9-10. Taylor Alston scored a team-high 12 points while Sophie Babington finished with 10 points. Marley Kline scored six points with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders’ 7-2 run to finish the opening quarter for their 14-8 lead as Wonderling hit two free throws, Whitling made a 3-pointer and Wonderling scored again with 23 seconds left to highlight the run.
Clarion started the second quarter with a 15-4 run before Wonderling’s buzzer-beater got the Lady Raiders to within 23-20 at the break.
But Clarion outscored Brookville, 8-2, in the third as the Lady Raiders made just 1 of 10 shots from the floor.
Clarion led 31-22 after three quarters and hiked its advantage to as many as 13 at 39-26 on an Alston free throw with 1:34 left in the game.
Pink Night proceeds raised funds for the American Cancer Society.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
Punxsutawney 74,
Brookville 19
At home against the Lady Chucks, Brookville was no match in a Mercy Rule game that started the running clock to start the second after a 41-7 halftime score.
The Lady Chucks, coming off their lone loss of the season at Cathedral Prep on Wednesday, finished off the season sweep by shooting 53 percent (28-for-53) while going an impressive 11-for-22 from the 3-point line.
One of four players in double-figure scoring, Chloe Presloid led the barrage with 23 points, drilling 5 of 8 3-point shots and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Danielle Griebel scored 13 points, Emily Dobbins came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and Avari Powell finished with 10 points.
The Lady Chucks extended their winning streak to 19 games against Brookville and with the season sweep retained the Chuck Daly Traveling Trophy which is sponsored by the Chuck Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney. Daly, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, started his coaching career in the late 1950s with the Chucks before moving on to college and NBA ranks. He was a close friend with Brookville longtime coach Larry McManigle.
The last Brookville win over the Lady Chucks was a 46-35 win on Jan. 29, 2013 to secure a season split. Since the 2012-13 season, the Lady Chucks are 87-10 in D9 League games.
“That’s the best team in the district and I don’t know what their ceiling is, but we wish them nothing but the best in the playoffs,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said.
Eden Wonderling and Reggan Olson each scored four points to lead the Lady Raiders, who were 5-for-36 from the field and didn’t hit a field goal until the 2:21 mark of the second quarter to make it 38-7, their first five points coming on free throws.