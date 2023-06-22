UNIVERSITY PARK — District 9 was guaranteed a state champion in baseball.
For the first time ever, two D9 teams met in a state final, this time in the Class 1A final last Thursday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at LuBrano Park and it was the Clarion Bobcats denying a repeat effort by DuBois Central Catholic with a 4-1 win.
The Bobcats led from start to finish in what felt like a tight game throughout. They scored runs in the first and second innings and after DCC cut it to 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Bobcats answered with two in the bottom of the fifth to set the final score.
Devon Lauer and Derek Smail combined for the win on the mound with Lauer going the first four innings while giving up five hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Smail got the three-inning save, allowing four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
The junior Lauer won all three state playoff games and counting two district playoff outings, he finished the season with 23 straight scoreless innings and 26 1/3 innings overall. He finished with a 9-1 record and microscopic earned run average of 0.50.
Lauer’s lone loss came on May 4 when Redbank Valley shut out the Bobcats 4-0 in Butler as Tate Minich shut them out while Lauer gave up five hits and four runs, all unearned. He gave up two earned runs in Clarion’s 5-2 win over A-C Valley/Union on May 10 and hasn’t given up a run since.
The Cardinals, who won last year’s Class 1A title, outhit the Bobcats, 9-6, but stranded nine runners to Clarion’s four. Clarion turned two key double plays in what was an errorless game played by both teams.
It was the third meeting between the teams this year with DCC winning in the regular season and Clarion taking the D9 title. Clarion scored in the first when Derek Smail’s groundout scored older brother Dawson from third.
One inning later, singles by Tanner Miller and Matt Alston, the latter of which advanced Miller to third, led to a sac fly to right field by Daunte Girvan as the Bobcats led 2-0.
One of the big missed opportunities for the Cardinals came in the top of the fourth. Carter Hickman led off the top of the fourth with a single to left and fellow senior Kaden Brezenski then matched him. After Blake Pisarcik hit into a fielder’s choice that got Hickman out at third, Carter Himes knocked one into right field, loading up the bases.
With Cartar Kosko at the plate, Lauer had a 3-0 count on the DCC senior before he starter to chip away, eventually striking out Kosko. That DCC momentum came to a halt one batter later as Lauer then struck out Andrew Green after a battle to end the inning, stranding three Cardinals and no runs to show for it.
That would be the end of Lauer on the mound, however, as the Bobcats then turned to Derek Smail. With the game still 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Aiden Snowberger had a one-out bunt that went for an infield single.
Fox then got DCC on the board and helped his own cause with a triple to the right-center gap. Coach Fox waived on Snowberger as he rounded third and the play went for an RBI triple as the Cardinals trailed 2-1 with the tying run at third.
After Derek Smail walked Hickman and he then advanced to second, the Bobcats were able to eke out of the inning without any further damage as Derek Smail got Brezenski to pop up to first and struck out Pisarcik looking to get out of the jam.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, that would be the last time they would have runners in scoring position as Derek Smail was able to shut down the offense for the final two innings, allowing two hits (one in each).
the Bobcats added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on a couple of small-ball plays. Girvan drew a walk to lead off the inning and with Hayden Weber at the plate, Girvan advanced to second on a wild pitch. That advancement to second proved crucial as a base hit by Weber to left scored Girvan as Clarion led 3-1.
Weber, the team’s catcher, had Wyatt Watterson courtesy run for him with Dawson Smail at the plate. Watterson then stole second before Dawson Smail ripped a single to center, allowing Watterson to come home as Clarion then led 4-1.
— Clarion improved to 1-1 in state finals games. The Bobcats lost 2-0 to Meyersdale in 2017, the last previous D9 finals appearance before last year’s title run by the Cardinals.
— District 9 now has five state baseball titles. DCC won the first one in 2001 with an 8-7 win over Camp Hill. Punxsutawney won the Class 3A title in 2007 with a 5-4 win over Marple Newton and Johnsonburg won the Class 1A crown in 2013 with a 5-0 shutout of Canton.
— Three other D9 teams reached the finals and lost, two in 1992 in the then two-class system when Old Forge routed Ridgway 15-5 in six innings in Class 2A and Montoursville beat DuBois 4-1 in Class 3A.
— Other state champions last week in baseball included Bald Eagle Area in Class 2A with an 11-0 win over Mount Union in the other one-district final. BEA was the D6 champion with Mount Union finishing second. WPIAL champion Riverside beat D3 champion Camp Hill, 4-0, in Class 3A. D6’s Bellefonte downed D2 champion Dallas, 7-1, in Class 4A. WPIAL champion Shaler rallied for a dramatic 9-8 win over D1’s Strath Haven in eight innings in Class 5A while D12 champion Father Judge beat WPIAL champion Mount LeBanon 4-1 for the Class 6A title.
— In softball, state finals scores: Tri Valley 6-3 over Union-New Castle in Class 1A, Everett 12-1 in six innings over Bald Eagle Area in Class 2A, Mid Valley 1-0 over Juniata in Class 3A, Blue Mountain 3-2 over Montour in Class 4A, Northern York 3-2 in nine innings over Shaler in Class 5A and North Penn 1-0 over Hempfield in Class 6A.