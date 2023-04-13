GROVE CITY — Thiel senior and Union Knights graduate Quintin Weaver set a school record in the men’s 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.65 at last Wednesday’s Grove City Invitational. The previous record had stood since 1996. This was also the fourth time this season that Weaver has either been part of a team that broke a record, or broke one by himself.
Weaver was also part of the 4x400 relay that finished fifth with a time of 3:36.56.
During the indoor season, Weaver broke the team record in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:37.81, surpassing the 2007 mark of 2:40.77. He also broke the indoor mark in the 800 with a run of 1:59.36 in a January meet. In February, Weaver was part of the men’s 4,000-meter distance relay that broke a team mark with a time of 11:07.15.
At the Presidents Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, Weaver was on the runner-up distance medley relay that re-broke the above mentioned mark in 10:46.37. He also finished fourth in the 800 run (1:57.03) and was part of the eighth-place 4x400 relay (3:39.43).
Weaver ran at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational March 24-25 and finished 13th in the 400 dash (53.49), 24th in the 800 run (2:04.36) and 22nd in the 1,500 run (4:14.41).
In other college track and field news:
— Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick claimed another high jump title, clearing 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches to win last weekend’s Mount Union Invitational.
Hetrick also finished seventh in the long jump (19 feet, 10 3/4 inches) and placed 14th in the 100-meter dash.
The former Redbank Valley standout’s outdoor-best height of 6 feet, 7 1/2 inches ranks tied for sixth nationally. He cleared that height at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational on March 24.
Next up for Behrend is its own invitational on Saturday.
In college baseball:
— Former Redbank Valley standout and IUP freshman Bryson Bain earned his second win for the Crimson Hawks in Tuesday’s 5-4 win over Shippensburg at home.
Bain, the third IUP pitcher of the nine-inning game, pitched two innings, giving up one hit and two runs and two walks with two strikeouts. Bain entered the game with two outs in the fifth inning with IUP leading 4-1 and got out of the inning. It scored three more runs in the fifth and Bain got credit for the win, leaving the game with two outs in the eighth inning.
For the season, Bain sports a 9.58 earned run average in seven appearances covering 10 1/3 innings. He’s struck out five and walked eight.
The Crimson Hawks take a 14-19 record into Friday’s doubleheader against California Pa. in Washington.