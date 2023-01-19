BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team closed out a long run of road matches to start the 2022-23 dual season, picking up two more wins on Saturday afternoon. Clarion routed VMI (34-4) and Long Island (33-6) to improve to 6-3 in dual matches this year, including three straight wins.
The wins cap a stretch where the squad grew quite accustomed to long bus rides, though now the tables will turn in that respect. Five of the next six Clarion dual matches will be held in Tippin Gym, starting with a Mid-American Conference dual against George Mason on Friday at 7 p.m., followed two days later with a home match Sunday against Lock Haven starting at 2 p.m.
The Eagles host Edinboro Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. then travel to Kent State Jan. 29.
Saturday, Golden Eagles won nine of the 10 bouts contested against the Keydets, starting with decisions from Logan Mazzeo and Koen Kish at 125 and 133 pounds respectively. Seth Koleno kept that momentum going in the 141-pound bout, finding a way to top Freddy Junko in sudden victory. The two were caught in a scramble 30 seconds into the overtime period, but Koleno managed to roll his way loose and brought Junko to his back for the decisive takedown.
The teams traded major decisions in the next two bouts, with Kyle Schickel increasing the lead to 13-0 after posting a 12-3 score on Noah Roulo. The Clarion points came fast and furious after the 157-pound bout, starting with Cam Pine’s win over Braxton Lewis. Pine came away with a major decision after trying to cut Lewis loose to work for the technical fall, but John Worthing was able to turn the trick at 174 pounds, beating Jon Hoover by a 17-2 score. Will Feldkamp capped off the streak of bonus point wins, fighting off a front headlock from Zach Brown and turning it into a pin just 47 seconds into the bout.
Ty Bagoly and Austin Chapman wrapped up the win for the Golden Eagles, earning wins at 197 and 285 pounds. Bagoly built a lead with two takedowns in the first period and continued to tack on in his 8-3 decision, and Chapman ensured his win over Josh Evans with a last second takedown at 7-3.
Long Island struck first in Saturday’s first match, winning by decisions in the first two weights and very nearly taking the third. Koleno avoided a loss to Devin Matthews with a gutsy finish late in the third period. The senior whittled down Matthews’ riding time advantage that had been accrued through the match, and took him down to tie the score at 3-3. Matthews escaped with 30 seconds left to re-take the lead, and Koleno narrowly avoided a takedown by Matthews with 10 seconds left. On the reset, Koleno snagged Matthews’ arm and pulled him down with only seconds remaining for a 5-4 decision.
As it turned out, that victory opened the floodgates for Clarion. The Golden Eagles won the remaining seven bouts on the match, giving them eight straight to wrap the dual as Koleno, Schieckel, Elfvin, Pine, Worthing, Feldkamp, Bagoly and Chapman all won bouts. Worthing, Feldcamp and Bagoly won with pins.