All four Redbank Valley and Union basketball teams entered the District 9 basketball playoffs. While the Damsels won at home Tuesday in Class 1A, the other three teams debut Friday night.
In Class 1A boys, Union (12-8) is the No. 7 seed in a nine-team bracket and travels to No. 2 seed and North Tier League Otto-Eldred (20-2) in a quarterfinal matchup. It’ll play the second game of a doubleheader with the Damsels facing Otto at 6 p.m.
The Union/Otto-Eldred boys’ winner meets the winner of the Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic game in next Wednesday’s semifinals. Elk County Catholic is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
Since Class 1A in D9 for both boys and girls send five teams to states, quarterfinal losers drop into a four-team consolation bracket to determine the fifth-place finisher. So for the boys, the Union/Otto-Eldred loser meets the Johnsonburg-DCC loser while the North Clarion-Cameron County loser faces the Clarion vs. ECC loser in the other game. Those winners would then play for fifth place. Those games will be played on dates to be determined at the higher seeded team.
In Class 1A girls, Thursday’s quarterfinal losers drop into a similar setup.
Also Friday, the No. 2-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-4) start the four-team Class 3A tournament with a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Karns City (13-9) at Brookville Area High School starting at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal precedes them at 6 p.m. at Brookville when top-seeded Punxsutawney (15-6) faces No. 4 seed Moniteau (11-10).
In their two regular-season matchups, the Lady Bulldogs won at home back on Dec. 21 (52-25) and at Karns City (53-27) on Feb. 9.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-3) are off until next Tuesday thanks to a first-round bye in a seven-team bracket. They’ll face the 4-5 winner at a site and time to be announced. That matchup was scheduled for Wednesday with No. 5 Keystone visiting No. 4 Clarion-Limestone.
The Bulldogs, on a 16-game winning streak, haven’t lost to a KSAC foe all season — they’ve beaten Keystone (49-22 and 45-40) and C-L (62-42 and 63-47) twice each.
Also playing on the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Ridgway, which hosts No. 7 Smethport. No. 3 Karns City hosts No. 6 Coudersport. The winners of those games also meet Tuesday with the semifinal losers playing for a third state playoff spot from Class 2A.
Here are the D9 playoff pairings and schedule, with records listed through games played prior to Tuesday night’s action:
BOYS
CLASS 1A
5 teams advance to states
PRELIMINARY ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
Clarion 60, Sheffield 41
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Clarion (8)(14-10) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(19-4), 7 p.m.
North Clarion (5)(15-8) at Cameron Co. (4)(17-4), 7 p.m.
Johnsonburg (6)(11-12) at DuBois CC (3)(16-7), 7 p.m.
Union (7)(12-8) at Otto-Eldred (2)(20-2), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, March 2
Clarion-ECC winner vs. North Clarion-Cameron Co. winner, TBA
Johnsonburg-DCC winner vs. Union-Otto-Eldred winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 4 or 5
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.
CLASS 2A
3 teams advance to states
QUARTERFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23
Keystone (5)(11-11) at Clarion-Limestone (4)(11-11), 7 p.m.
Coudersport (6)(11-11) at Karns City (3)(17-6), 7 p.m.
Smethport (7)(12-10) at Ridgway (2)(16-5), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, March 1
Redbank Valley (1)(21-3) vs. C-L-Keystone winner, TBA
Coudersport-Karns City winner vs. Smethport-Ridgway winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CLASS 3A
No D9 tournament
D5/9 SUB-REGIONAL
Both teams advance to states
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, March 4
Brookville (20-2) vs. District 5 or 8, TBA
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to Sub-Regional final vs. District 8
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
SEMIFINAL
Bradford (3)(9-13) vs. Punxsutawney (2)(9-12), St. Marys HS, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, March 1
Clearfield (1)(13-9) vs. Bradford-Punxsutawney winner, Clarion U., 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8/9/10 Sub-Regional
FRIDAY, March 4
DuBois (16-6) vs. D10/D8 winner, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
5 teams advance to states
TUESDAY, Feb. 22
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35
Union 49, Port Allegany 31
Clarion 31, Coudersport 27
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 24
Northern Potter (8)(17-6) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(20-3), 7 p.m.
Ridgway (5)(14-7) at DuBois CC (4)(15-7), 7 p.m.
Union (6)(14-7) at Otto-Eldred (3)(20-2), 7 p.m.
Clarion (10)(10-10) at North Clarion (2)(19-3), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, March 1
Northern Potter-ECC winner vs. Ridgway-DCC winner, TBA
Union-Otto-Eldred winner vs. Clarion-North Clarion winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinals losers, TBA
NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.
CLASS 2A
Both teams advance to states
CHAMPIONSHIP
Brockway (1) (15-7) vs. Clarion-Limestone (2)(12-9), TBA
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Moniteau (4)(11-10) vs. Punxsutawney (1)(15-6), at Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.
Karns City (3)(13-9) vs. Redbank Valley (2)(20-4), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, March 1
St. Marys (1)(17-5) vs. Clearfield (2)(10-12), Clarion U., 6 p.m.
Note: Winner advances to Sub-Regional final vs. D8 vs. D10 winner on March 5, TBA
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 6/8/9 SUB-REGIONAL
SEMIFINALS
MONDAY, Feb. 21
Hollidaysburg 69, DuBois 17
Obama Academy 54, Central Mountain 35
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
Hollidaysburg vs. Obama Academy, Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.