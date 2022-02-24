All four Redbank Valley and Union basketball teams entered the District 9 basketball playoffs. While the Damsels won at home Tuesday in Class 1A, the other three teams debut Friday night.

In Class 1A boys, Union (12-8) is the No. 7 seed in a nine-team bracket and travels to No. 2 seed and North Tier League Otto-Eldred (20-2) in a quarterfinal matchup. It’ll play the second game of a doubleheader with the Damsels facing Otto at 6 p.m.

The Union/Otto-Eldred boys’ winner meets the winner of the Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic game in next Wednesday’s semifinals. Elk County Catholic is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.

Since Class 1A in D9 for both boys and girls send five teams to states, quarterfinal losers drop into a four-team consolation bracket to determine the fifth-place finisher. So for the boys, the Union/Otto-Eldred loser meets the Johnsonburg-DCC loser while the North Clarion-Cameron County loser faces the Clarion vs. ECC loser in the other game. Those winners would then play for fifth place. Those games will be played on dates to be determined at the higher seeded team.

In Class 1A girls, Thursday’s quarterfinal losers drop into a similar setup.

Also Friday, the No. 2-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-4) start the four-team Class 3A tournament with a semifinal game against No. 3 seed Karns City (13-9) at Brookville Area High School starting at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal precedes them at 6 p.m. at Brookville when top-seeded Punxsutawney (15-6) faces No. 4 seed Moniteau (11-10).

In their two regular-season matchups, the Lady Bulldogs won at home back on Dec. 21 (52-25) and at Karns City (53-27) on Feb. 9.

The top-seeded Bulldogs (21-3) are off until next Tuesday thanks to a first-round bye in a seven-team bracket. They’ll face the 4-5 winner at a site and time to be announced. That matchup was scheduled for Wednesday with No. 5 Keystone visiting No. 4 Clarion-Limestone.

The Bulldogs, on a 16-game winning streak, haven’t lost to a KSAC foe all season — they’ve beaten Keystone (49-22 and 45-40) and C-L (62-42 and 63-47) twice each.

Also playing on the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Ridgway, which hosts No. 7 Smethport. No. 3 Karns City hosts No. 6 Coudersport. The winners of those games also meet Tuesday with the semifinal losers playing for a third state playoff spot from Class 2A.

Here are the D9 playoff pairings and schedule, with records listed through games played prior to Tuesday night’s action:

BOYS

CLASS 1A

5 teams advance to states

PRELIMINARY ROUND

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Clarion 60, Sheffield 41

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Clarion (8)(14-10) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(19-4), 7 p.m.

North Clarion (5)(15-8) at Cameron Co. (4)(17-4), 7 p.m.

Johnsonburg (6)(11-12) at DuBois CC (3)(16-7), 7 p.m.

Union (7)(12-8) at Otto-Eldred (2)(20-2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, March 2

Clarion-ECC winner vs. North Clarion-Cameron Co. winner, TBA

Johnsonburg-DCC winner vs. Union-Otto-Eldred winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 4 or 5

Semifinal winners, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.

CLASS 2A

3 teams advance to states

QUARTERFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

Keystone (5)(11-11) at Clarion-Limestone (4)(11-11), 7 p.m.

Coudersport (6)(11-11) at Karns City (3)(17-6), 7 p.m.

Smethport (7)(12-10) at Ridgway (2)(16-5), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, March 1

Redbank Valley (1)(21-3) vs. C-L-Keystone winner, TBA

Coudersport-Karns City winner vs. Smethport-Ridgway winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CLASS 3A

No D9 tournament

D5/9 SUB-REGIONAL

Both teams advance to states

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, March 4

Brookville (20-2) vs. District 5 or 8, TBA

CLASS 4A

Champion advances to Sub-Regional final vs. District 8

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

SEMIFINAL

Bradford (3)(9-13) vs. Punxsutawney (2)(9-12), St. Marys HS, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, March 1

Clearfield (1)(13-9) vs. Bradford-Punxsutawney winner, Clarion U., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 8/9/10 Sub-Regional

FRIDAY, March 4

DuBois (16-6) vs. D10/D8 winner, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

5 teams advance to states

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Northern Potter 42, Smethport 35

Union 49, Port Allegany 31

Clarion 31, Coudersport 27

QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

Northern Potter (8)(17-6) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(20-3), 7 p.m.

Ridgway (5)(14-7) at DuBois CC (4)(15-7), 7 p.m.

Union (6)(14-7) at Otto-Eldred (3)(20-2), 7 p.m.

Clarion (10)(10-10) at North Clarion (2)(19-3), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, March 1

Northern Potter-ECC winner vs. Ridgway-DCC winner, TBA

Union-Otto-Eldred winner vs. Clarion-North Clarion winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinals losers, TBA

NOTE: Top five finishers advance to states. Quarterfinal losers play for the No. 5 finish.

CLASS 2A

Both teams advance to states

CHAMPIONSHIP

Brockway (1) (15-7) vs. Clarion-Limestone (2)(12-9), TBA

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Moniteau (4)(11-10) vs. Punxsutawney (1)(15-6), at Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.

Karns City (3)(13-9) vs. Redbank Valley (2)(20-4), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, March 1

St. Marys (1)(17-5) vs. Clearfield (2)(10-12), Clarion U., 6 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to Sub-Regional final vs. D8 vs. D10 winner on March 5, TBA

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 6/8/9 SUB-REGIONAL

SEMIFINALS

MONDAY, Feb. 21

Hollidaysburg 69, DuBois 17

Obama Academy 54, Central Mountain 35

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Hollidaysburg vs. Obama Academy, Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

