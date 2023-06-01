DuBOIS — For the first time in 13 seasons, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team won a District 9 title.
Monday afternoon at Showers Field, the Bulldogs blanked Karns City, 8-0, for the Class 2A championships, their first since 2010.
The Bulldogs beat two-time defending champion Johnsonburg in the semifinals last Thursday and completed a 3-0 district playoff run.
Pitching, defense and their top player Tate Minich leading the way.
The senior Seton Hill recruit turned in his second shutout of the playoffs and continued a brilliant playoff performance from head coach Craig Hibell’s staff. He combined with freshman Jaxon Huffman on a combined two-hitter, going the first five innings and needing just 73 pitches and allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four.
“In 21 innings of playoffs, we gave up one run,” Hibell said. “So at the beginning of the year in February, we were talking about pitching and we were going to go as far as our hitting took us and then as far as our pitching allowed us.
“Throwing two shutouts and a one-run game in 21 innings. Every three-game series, I’ll take that.”
Minich, the starting catcher when he’s not on the mound, was supposed to mostly be the team’s closer out of the bullpen. He didn’t make the first of what is his four starts this year until May 4 in a 4-0 shutout of newly crowned D9 Class 1A champion Clarion.
Outside his lone loss in giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Clarion-Limestone on May 17, Minich has 19 scoreless innings in his other three starts, two of them in the playoffs including last week’s shutout of Moniteau.
“I definitely didn’t expect it going into the season,” Minich said. “Ty (Carrier) is our ace. If I was behind the plate, then I was behind the plate, but when Coach Hibell gave me the ball, it’s just the confidence.”
A solid fastball in the lower 80s and a bitey breaking pitch has gotten it done for Minich.
“He got gassed there in the fourth and fifth and you could see it with his velocity dropping off a little bit, but I’d say just a combination of his fastball and curve ball, which definitely falls off the table pretty hard,” Hibell said. “It’s a pretty high-level curve ball for a kid who doesn’t really pitch a whole lot until the past month. He threw plenty of strikes with fastballs and it was a combination of both pitches.”
Like what happened in the 3-1 win over Johnsonburg in the semifinals, the Bulldogs scored three runs with two outs in the first inning. Mason Clouse hit a two-run triple against the Rams, then followed that up with a two-run single off Karns City starter Mallick Metcalfe. Clouse moved up on the throw into the infield and scored on Carrier’s single.
But instead of sitting on those three runs, the Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the fifth, the biggest spark coming on Minich’s three-run homer that blasted over the left-center field fence.
“That was the furthest ball I’ve ever hit,” Minich smiled. “Actually, I didn’t think it was gone because in batting practice when I was hitting, they were just getting to the warning track. This plays pretty deep so I was definitely looking for three as I rounded first base, but it went over.”
Two more runs came in on Braylon Wagner’s single that drove in Clouse after two outs. Huffman’s infield single pushed in Carrier for the 8-0 lead.
“(Scoring three in the first inning) was big, but we’ve got to do a better job of once we get a couple of those, we have to kind of continue to capitalize and continue to for better at-bats mid-game,” Hibell said. “We did it today. We scored eight runs.”
Huffman, a freshman, closed out the game, throwing two scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing a hit while hitting one batter.
“When I came off the mound (in the fifth), I told (Coach Hibell) that I was starting to slow down, get the ball to Jaxon and he’ll get the job done,” said Minich, who played two rare innings at third base to finish things out.
“It was a complete team effort. Every guy on this team had a part and just to hang up a banner for the first time in 13 years, it’s great,” he said.
Hibell, honestly, thought his team could be right where it was at the medal ceremony afterward, especially with Johnsonburg losing a few key players from its two-year title run.
“We knew we could be pretty good this year because we knew a lot of guys who were going to contribute strongly weren’t the flashy players everybody knew about,” Hibell said. “We knew Ty Carrier was going to pitch very well. We knew Breckin (Minich) was going to be a great third baseman and behind the plate. We knew the Clouses and that Jaxon and Braylon were special athletes. We knew that Tyler and Peyton were very team-first unselfish players. We kind of had a group of freshmen to seniors who really contributed a little bit, but I don’t think that it has all set in quite yet.”
NEXT UP for the 17-4 Bulldogs is the WPIAL third-place finisher Burgettstown which beat New Brighton 5-1 in Tuesday’s consolation game, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Monday at a D9 site and time to be announced, probably back at Showers Field at a time to be announced.
Karns City also lands in the state bracket against WPIAL champion Seton LaSalle on Monday at a WPIAL site and time to be announced. Serra Catholic is the WPIAL runner-up.
Burgettstown knocked the Bulldogs out of the state playoffs in the quarterfinals, 6-4, at Slippery Rock. Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Johnsonburg in the D9 final, then outlasted Camp Hill in a play-in game before knocking out WPIAL champion Serra Catholic in the first round.
“We’re not afraid of anybody,” Hibell said. “Last year, we went into Serra Catholic with nobody giving us a shot to win and we found a way to do it. We danced in the rain a little bit that day, but our guys just don’t blink. They don’t give up and they’re a great group of young, scrappy baseball players who can beat anybody on any given day.
“The problem with the state tournament is it’s obviously single-elimination and you get one shot, so if you don’t put up the numbers you need that day, you’re not going to get it. I feel pretty confident that we’re going to give everybody else our best game.”
Hibell made sure to point out a lot of the support he’s had for his team, one he’s had a blast coaching.
“The biggest thing from this group is the support that we’ve gotten from the most random people,” Hibell said. “I’ve gotten text messages from people, teachers within the school saying good luck that we were such an easy team to root for. This has to be one of the nicest group of kids I’ve ever been around. The fact that they’re good at baseball is kind of just a bonus. I’m happy to see them get the results that they want. When we won the KSAC, I got tears in my eyes because I felt like they deserved it. It’s just a great group of kids.”