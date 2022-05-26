BROOKVILLE — Going into the final race of the night in the 4x400-meter relay at last Friday at the District 9 Track and Field Championships, the top of the Class 2A girls’ team standings board had a very tight situation.
Redbank Valley 60, Punxsutawney 59.5.
Wait, what?
That caught Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko by surprise.
“We’ve never been there before,” he said. “That’s not on my radar. I knew it’d be close, but I thought Punxsutawney had enough to get us even if we placed ahead of them.”
With what the Lady Bulldogs brought to Brookville, clearly a top-four team finish was in the cards. A title change wasn’t expected.
“I had the math equation figured out and went to the girls who were next to the Punxsutawney relay team,” Fricko said. “I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this but we have a chance to win the district title.’ They didn’t realize what I meant. We had to beat them by one place to win the title.
“Ryleigh Smathers said. ‘We could do this girls.’ She went to states as a freshman in the 4x800 and understood what that meant.”
And then the relay went out and turned in a performance of the ages. Reagen Beamer, Smathers and Alexandra Shoemaker all ran their legs in last place with Punxsutawney hanging in second behind eventual winner DuBois Central Catholic.
And then Shoemaker, who cut into the deficit, handed off to the freshman wunderkind Mylee Harmon. She was still in sixth, briefly before passing a couple runners quickly after the handoff of the one-lap leg, and about four seconds behind the Lady Chucks’ relay.
“Coming around the first turn, I caught a couple girls and saw where Punxsy was on the back stretch so I believed I could catch her,” said Harmon, who did what she expected. Harmon caught Punxsy’s anchor leg with 150 meters left and wound up carrying the relay to second, which also secured a state berth for her teammates.
The Lady Bulldogs finished in 4:18.16, cutting over six seconds off their No. 3-seeded time behind DCC and Punxsutawney. DCC won in 4:16.59 while Punxsutawney slipped to fourth in 4:20.59 behind third-place Johnsonburg.
So Harmon was down four seconds on the Lady Chucks when she started and four seconds ahead when she finished. That was done by her second 58-second split of the day.
“We’ve been playing catchup like that all year,” Fricko said. “I told Ali, Ryleigh and Mylee too, we’ve been here all year, so don’t give up and keep running. All four ran PR splits.”
Final team scoring: Redbank Valley 70, Punxsutawney 65.5. It indeed is the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever team title.
Harmon was the star, literally, claiming the James Manners Memorial Award for scoring the most team points in the meet. She won the high jump in the rain, clearing 5 feet, then took the 200 and 400 dashes (25.92 and 58.73, both marks besting her own school records again), before closing the night with another 58 split.
“Coming down the final straightaway, it’s been rare I see Mylee look gassed,” Fricko said. “Not that she was giving up anything, but it really looked like she was giving a full effort. That’s just a dominant performance. That’s where you want to be as a competitor. It’s just amazing.”
Harmon has her sights set on some medals at states considering she’s seeded No. 2 in the 200, No. 6 in the 400 and No. 13 in the high jump with her best height of 5-4 likely a medaling height.
“It feels pretty good, especially as a freshman,” Harmon said of her Manners Award effort.
Sophomore Claire Henry won the Lady Bulldogs’ other title, repeating her D9 championship in the pole vault after clearing 9 feet, 6 inches.
“I was actually really nervous for today, but I don’t think it ever gets less nerve-racking,” Henry said. “But it was also exciting and it’s really cool to watch everyone and then I always feel so much more calm once we start and then you get some confidence.”
Henry cleared her first three heights — 8-6, 9-0 and then 9-6 — before missing three times at her personal-best height of 10 feet.
Second place went to Port Allegany’s Alliyah Penick at 8-6. Lady Bulldogs sophomore Mackenna Rankin was fourth at 8 feet.
The Lady Bulldogs other state qualifier is senior Madison Foringer who placed second in the discus with a toss of 106 feet, 7 inches, just 14 inches ahead of third-pace Taylor English of Otto-Eldred.
“I was super-nervous because I’ve never have thrown good at Brookville and it’s just difficult there for some reason. But I know I’m going to do it. I tried to stay positive the best I could,” said Foringer, who threw her best throw in the prelims. “I remember last year a couple out-threw me, but this year they didn’t do as good as I thought they would.
“I’m excited and nervous and I’ll be fine when I get down there. I’m very happy how it ended this way.”
“The smile on her face was priceless,” Fricko said. “It was wonderful to see. She had her struggles through the year, back and forth with Brooklyn Edmonds all year, and that’s what makes it fun to see kids battling and succeeding. You and another teammate constantly working to improve and measuring against.”
Also scoring with a top-six finish was Alivia Huffman, who was fourth in the javelin with a throw of 120 feet, 9 inches, a painful three inches shy of a state-qualifying mark.
“Alivia was upset afterwards and that doesn’t happen often. It’s a heart-breaker for her,” Fricko said. “On a night of so many successes, you’re still going to see a couple kids who don’t muster up what they expect of themselves. I think it will motivate her for next year after seeing a little bit of success in the javelin.”
Huffman also added an eighth in the long jump while Beamer was ninth.
Claire Clouse scored with a fifth in the 100 dash while also running a leg on the fourth-place relay with Beamer, Shoemaker and Ava Moore.
Shoemaker was seventh in the 200 dash while Brooklyn Edmonds finished seventh in the discus. Ryley Pago was eighth in the high jump and Lilli Shaffer finished 12th in the javelin.