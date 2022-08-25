Check this tidbit out, high school football fans.
District 9 is going to a committee approach for its football playoffs. That’s a big deal.
So after 10 weeks of regular season, a committee will determine what eight teams in Class 1A and what six teams in Class 2A are worthy of the postseason. That’s the maximum allowed by how the calendar falls this year.
So in Class 1A, it’ll be eight teams maximum among 12 total: Brockway, Cameron County, Coudersport, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Keystone, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegeny, Redbank Valley, Sheffield, Smethport and Union/A-C Valley.
There may not be eight teams that have winning records, considering that teams will not be just playing Class 1A teams this year with the newly formatted District 9 League. I’d expect two-time defending champion Redbank Valley to be the team to beat, but don’t sleep on Brockway, Port Allegany and Union/A-C Valley and not necessarily in that order.
In Class 2A, there are six teams, so one could say that the committee has spoken. It’s a completely open field with only seeding positioning at stake between Brookville, Central Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau and Ridgway. One should never count out Ridgway. I like Central Clarion this year and Brookville, if healthy, should certainly be a big factor in the race for a title.
The Class 3A bracket could have as many as three teams with Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Clearfield. Class 4A is just Bradford and DuBois.
A reminder on the regional setup, with the Coaches Poll predicted top three order from Media Day earlier this month:
— Region 1: 1. Karns City, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois. Other teams: Bradford, Brookville, Central Clarion, Moniteau, Punxsutawney.
— Region 2: 1. Redbank Valley, 2. Port Allegany, 3. Brockway. Other teams: Kane, Keystone, Ridgway, Smethport, Union/A-C Valley.
— Region 3: 1. Coudersport, 2. Cameron County, 3. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic. Other teams: Bucktail, Sheffield.
Curwensville and Clearfield are not members of the D9 League.
WILLIAMSON HONORED — The Clarion-Limestone community lost a long-time coach in Jim Williamson, who passed away earlier this summer. Williamson coached just about everything at C-L and prior to kickoff of Friday’s game between Central Clarion and Brookville at the C-L Sports Complex, Williamson will be honored.
All former players from whatever sport they encountered Coach Williamson are urged to attend this special opportunity to honor Williamson, who passed away in June.
Wildcats head coach Davey Eggleton had Williamson as his coach in high school while playing for the Lions.
“I was lucky enough to have Coach Williamson as my defensive line coach,” said Eggleton. “It was great because I learned a lot not just about football, but about coaching from him. The players all played hard for him because he was a great motivator, and he was one of those types of guys you didn’t want to disappoint. This is going to be a very special night for me and I’m glad we were able to put it together. It’s a well-deserved tribute.”
Williamson, 73, was a standout athlete at Kane before attending Clarion State College. After college, he landed at C-L where he taught for 35 years. Williamson coached both boys’ and girls’ basketball, track and field and served as head football coach and assistant coach under Clyde Conti. Williamson assisted Conti as well at Slippery Rock.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.