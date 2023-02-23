Three area high school basketball teams starting the week in the District 9 playoffs.
While the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, seeded No. 5, opened the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday at St. Marys Area High School against No. 4 seed Ridgway — the Elkers’ own gym was unavailable due to recent water damage — the Union Knights open the Class 1A playoffs as the No. 6 seed with a Friday trip to No. 3 Clarion.
The defending Class 3A champion Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs are the top seed in the four-team Class 2A bracket and open the playoffs next Tuesday in the semifinals against No. 4 seed Keystone at a site and time to be announced.
OVERALL, 41 DISTRICT 9 TEAMS — 22 boys and 19 girls — started the week in one of the 10 playoff brackets from Class 5A to 1A.
Other top seeds for the boys were Clearfield in Class 4A, Otto-Eldred in Class 2A and Elk County Catholic in Class 1A. For the girls, Punxsutawney in Class 4A, Karns City in Class 3A, Redbank Valley in Class 2A and Otto-Eldred in Class 1A.
UNION AND CLARION meet for the third time this year with the Bobcats 2-0 with a 62-58 win at home on Jan. 27 and a 70-57 victory in Rimersburg back on Dec. 9.
The Knights, as their 12-11 record indicates, have had an up-and-down season as they nearly knocked off eventual KSAC champion Clarion-Limestone in last Thursday’s 56-51 semifinal loss. The Knights closed the regular season with five wins in seven games that came after a stretch of going 2-8 over 10 games after starting the season 6-2.
Payton Johnston (16.3 ppg.), Zander Laughlin (11.8) and Skyler Roxbury (10.3) all average in double figures for the Knights. Johnston scored 23 and 18 points in the losses to Clarion.
The Bobcats also lost in the KSAC semifinals last Thursday with a 62-49 setback to Karns City, dropping them to 15-8.
Devon Lauer (16.3 ppg.), Gabe Simko (12.1) and Dawson Smail (10.8) are Clarion’s leading scorers. Lauer scored 45 points in the two games against the Knights.
Regardless of who wins Friday, both teams will play at least one more game since the eight-team bracket sends five teams to the PIAA playoffs. The four quarterfinals losers will play in a four-team bracket for fifth place and the final state berth. That bracket is scheduled for next Monday and Thursday.
Friday’s winners advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals at sites and times to be announced. The Clarion/Union winner meets the No. 7 Keystone vs. No. 2 DuBois Central Catholic winner.
The other side of the bracket on Friday has No. 1 Elk County Catholic hosting No. 8 seed Smethport and No. 4 Johnsonburg hosting No. 5 Cameron County. Those winners meet in next Wednesday’s semifinals as well.
The championship game is scheduled for March 4 at PennWest Clarion University at a time to be announced while the semifinals losers meet for third and fourth place on March 3.
The PIAA playoffs begin Friday, March 10. The D9 champion meets the WPIAL fifth seed, the D9 runner-up plays the District 5 third-placer, both games at D9 sites, while the D9 third-place finisher faces the District 6 runner-up, D9 fourth-place meets the D6 champion and the D9 fifth-placer faces the WPIAL champion, all of those games at an opposing district site.
THE LADY BULLDOGS meet Keystone a neutral site to be determined by the end of the week most likely, depending on other matchups. It’ll be the third game against the Lady Panthers as head coach Chris Edmonds’ team won at Knox, 59-23, back on Dec. 20 and at home, 59-45, on Feb. 14.
The Lady Bulldogs own a 16-game winning streak, with the last two coming at the KSAC Championships.
Sophomore Mylee Harmon (21.3 ppg.) and senior Alivia Huffman (16.0) are the Lady Bulldogs’ leading scorers. In the two wins over Keystone, Harmon averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 steals while Huffman scored 10 points with 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 steals.
Keystone’s Natalie Bowser scores 14.8 points per game. Earlier this year, she went over 1,000 career points and rebounds in the same game. She averaged 14.5 points in the two games against the Lady Bulldogs.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Moniteau meets No. 3 Coudersport in Brockway next Tuesday as well. Moniteau, 18-6, has three of its losses at the hands of the Lady Bulldogs while Coudersport is 16-6.
Moniteau and Coudersport share no common foe. Coudersport lost twice to Otto-Eldred (55-33 and 45-34).
Catherine Kelly (15.3 ppg.) is the top scorer for Moniteau while Emma Chambers (10.6 ppg.) leads Coudersport.
With two teams headed to the state playoffs out of the bracket, the semifinal winners clinch a state playoff berth. States begin Friday, March 10 with the D9 champion facing the WPIAL sixth seed at a D9 site and the D9 runner-up facing the District 10 third-placer also at a D9 site.
THE REST OF THE CLASS 2A BOYS’ BRACKET has No. 1 Otto-Eldred hosting No. 8 Curwensville on the same side as Redbank Valley and Ridgway. On the other side, it’s No. 3 Karns City hosting No. 6 Port Allegany and the No. 2 seed and KSAC champion Clarion-Limestone hosting No. 7 Kane. All of the games were scheduled for Wednesday.
The Bulldogs/Elkers winner faces Otto-Eldred in next Wednesday’s semifinals while the other side of the bracket has the C-L/Kane winner meeting the Karns City/Port Allegany winner in the semis.
Semifinal winners meet March 4 at PennWest Clarion at a time to be announced. Since Class 2A boys send three teams to the state playoffs, next Wednesday’s losers will play for the third seed for states on March 3.
The PIAA playoffs begin March 11 with the D9 champion playing the WPIAL fourth seed and the D9 runner-up facing the WPIAL third seed both at a D9 site. The D9 third-placer travels to play the WPIAL champion.