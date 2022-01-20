The District 9 Football League released the schedule for next season. Instead of three divisions called Large, Small-South and Small North, it’s Region 1, 2 and 3:
Region 1 (with classification in parenthesis): Karns City (2A), St. Marys (3A), DuBois (4A), Bradford (4A), Central Clarion (2A, one number shy of Class 3A), Punxsutawney (3A), Brookville (2A) and Moniteau (2A).
Region 2: Kane (2A), Brockway (A), Ridgway (2A), Redbank Valley (A), Union/A-C Valley (A), Keystone (A), Smethport (A), Port Allegany (A).
Region 3 (All Class A): Coudersport, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield, Bucktail.
So Class 2A and 1A teams will mix a bit more in scheduling for the league. In the Bulldogs’ case, they’ll play each of the division foes, plus Karns City and Punxsutawney. The Week 10 slots for some teams aren’t filled and it’s not totally clear when the playoffs would start in some of the classifications, so some more Week 10 games could be scheduled by teams.
“Last year, I may have had a different opinion about the schedule. but losing the state title game to a Bishop Guilfoyle team that went 6-4 in the regular season against all AA and AAA competition convinced me that we need to find ways to get district 9 AA opponents on our schedule,” Gold said. “The new schedule just happened to work out in our favor that way.”
The Falcon Knights have a few new teams to face with Central Clarion, Kane and Punxsutawney on the schedule.
THE SCHEDULES — Here are team by team schedules listed by weeks in order — Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, and week 10 if listed is Oct. 28. Some dates in each week may change to a Thursday or Saturday as usually the case:
REGION 1
Karns City: DuBois, at Redbank Valley, Ridgway, St. Marys, at Moniteau, at Central Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Bradford.
St. Marys: Moniteau, Ridgway, at Kane, at Karns City, Punxsutawney, at Brookville, DuBois, at Bradford, Central Clarion.
DuBois: at Karns City, Brockway, Clearfield, at Bradford, Brookville, at Punxsutawney, at St. Marys, Central Clarion, at Moniteau.
Bradford: at Punxsutawney, Coudersport, at Otto-Eldred, DuBois, Central Clarion, at Moniteau, at Brookville, St. Marys, Karns City, at Kane (Week 10).
Central Clarion: Brookville, at Port Allegany, Union/ACV, Punxsutawney, at Bradford, Karns City, Moniteau at DuBois, at St. Marys.
Punxsutawney: Bradford, at Kane, Redbank Valley, at Central Clarion, at St. Marys, DuBois, at Karns City, Moniteau, at Brookville, Union/ACV (Week 10).
Brookville: at Central Clarion, Tyrone, at Keystone, Moniteau, at DuBois, St. Marys, Bradford, at Karns City, Punxsutawney.
Moniteau: at St. Marys, Elk Co. Catholic, at Cameron County, at Brookville, Karns City, Bradford, at Central Clarion, at Punxsutawney, DuBois.
REGION 2
Kane: at Brockway, Punxsutawney, St Marys, at Ridgway, at Union/ACV, Port Allegany, Redbank Valley, at Keystone, at Smethport, Bradford (Week 10).
Ridgway: Port Allegany, at St. Marys, at Karns City, Kane, Redbank Valley, at Keystone, at Smethport, Brockway, Union/ACV.
Brockway: Kane, at DuBois, at Coudersport, Union/ACV, at Port Allegany, Smethport, Keystone, at Ridgway, at Redbank Valley.
Redbank Valley: Smethport, Karns City, at Punxsutawney, Keystone, at Ridgway, Union/ACV, at Kane, at Port Allegany, Brockway.
Union/ACV: Cameron County, Keystone, at Central Clarion, at Brockway, Kane, at Redbank Valley, Port Allegany, Smethport, at Ridgway at Punxsutawney (Week 10).
Keystone: Coudersport, at Union/ACV, Brookville at Redbank Valley, at Smethport, Ridgway, at Brockway, Kane, Port Allegany.
Smethport: at Redbank Valley, Cameron County, Port Allegany, at Coudersport, Keystone, at Brockway, Ridgway, at Union/ACV, Kane.
Port Allegany: at Ridgway, Central Clarion, at Smethport, Cameron County, Brockway, at Kane, at Union/ACV, Redbank Valley, at Keystone.
REGION 3
Note: Otto-Eldred, ECC, Sheffield and Bucktail play each other home and away.
Coudersport: at Keystone, at Bradford, Brockway, Smethport, at Cameron County, at Elk Co. Catholic, Otto-Eldred, at Sheffield, Bucktail.
Cameron County: at Union/ACV, at Smethport, Moniteau, at Port Allegany, Coudersport, at Bucktail, Sheffield, at Elk Co. Catholic, Otto-Eldred.
Otto-Eldred: at Elk Co. Catholic, at Sheffield, Bradford, at Bucktail, Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield, at Coudersport, Bucktail, at Cameron County.
Elk Co. Catholic: Otto-Eldred, at Moniteau, Bucktail, Sheffield, at Otto-Eldred, Coudersport, at Bucktail, Cameron County, at Sheffield.
Sheffield: at Bucktail, Otto-Eldred, Open (Week 3), at Elk County Catholic, Bucktail, at Otto-Eldred, at Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk Co. Catholic.