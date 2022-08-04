Redbank Valley players with helmet
Members of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs show off one side of this year’s helmet that commemorates the program’s 100-year anniversary with the “New Bethlehem” logo. From left are Aiden Ortz, Tate Minich, Cam Wagner and Carsen Rupp. Tuesday was Media Day for the District 9 League held at St. Marys Area High School.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

ST. MARYS — With the annual heat acclimation week starting Monday, it was time for the District 9 League’s annual football Media Day held Tuesday at St. Marys Area High School.

Coaches and players representing the league’s 22 teams were on hand to talk about the upcoming season that begins later this month. The preseason coaches poll was released giving the predicted top three finishers in the newly-formatted divisions. Listed below are the top three finishers with the other teams in the divisions listed in alphabetical order.

