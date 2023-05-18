All four Redbank Valley and A-C Valley/Union baseball and softball teams will play in the District 9 playoffs this year.
While playoff pairings come out late this week, here’s the likely setup for all four teams:
BASEBALL
Redbank Valley: The Bulldogs, 14-4 after losing at Clarion-Limestone and before Thursday’s home game with Moniteau, have the top seed in Class 2A sewed up. With that taken care of, the Bulldogs were looking to win one of their final two games to clinch the KSAC title.
As far as the likely playoff bracket goes, the Bulldogs will have the top seed in a nine-team bracket. From there, it’s up for grabs in seeds two through eight with Karns City, Johnsonburg, C-L, Coudersport and Moniteau with Cranberry probably landing at No. 9.
A-C Valley/Union: The Falcon Knights, 9-7 with a trip to Karns City in Butler Wednesday and home game with Cochranton Friday, will probably be a No. 5 seed in a six-team Class 1A bracket. Their likely first-round matchup will be with Otto-Eldred or Cameron County on the road with the winner of that game getting top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals.
SOFTBALL
Redbank Valley: In Class 1A now, the Lady Bulldogs will probably be the No. 6 seed in a six-team bracket. That means they’ll probably visit No. 3 Otto-Eldred in the first round with the winner meeting No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic in the semifinals.
A-C Valley/Union: Also in Class 1A, the Falcon Knights are on the other side of the bracket with a first-round matchup with Forest Area with the home field still up for grabs in a 4/5 seed game. The winner would get top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals.