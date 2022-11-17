KARNS CITY — Central Clarion used a stout defensive effort to shut the Brookville Raiders offense down in claiming a 35-0 victory for the District 9 Class 2A championship last Saturday night at Diehl Stadium.
Originally scheduled for Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, the game was moved back a day and then to the available facility in Butler County — CUP was unavailable Saturday due to hosting two other events — to avoid the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole that blew through the area.
Central Clarion was dominant and captured its first District 9 title since combining with Clarion-Limestone in 2019. Those two schools and North Clarion then made it Central Clarion officially in 2020.
The Wildcats held the Raiders to just 121 yards of offense while allowing just five first downs, four of which came in the first quarter and none after halftime. The Raiders punted eight times, had one drive stopped on an interception, and another stopped on downs deep in Central Clarion territory.
“We really didn’t do anything different defensively,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton, whose 10-1 team moves on to Friday’s PIAA first-round matchup with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh. “Our guys just kept with their keys and stayed in their lanes, and we did a really good job of tackling.”
Meanwhile for Central Clarion on offense, it may not have had the gaudy numbers it was putting up this season, but four big plays helped in four of the five touchdowns. The fifth was a methodical drive to start the second half which ended in a score.
Central Clarion rushed 33 times for 164 yards. Connor Kopnitsky rushed 14 times for 70 yards with two scores. Quarterback Jase Ferguson rushed 14 times for 70 yards.
Ferguson completed just 4 of 12 passes, but they were four big completions totaling 192 yards with two TDs.
Tommy Smith caught two passes for 84 yards with a 57-yard hookup while Ashton Rex caught two passes for 103 yards, including a 76-yard TD.
In other D9 playoff games:
SATURDAY, Nov. 12
Keystone 18,
Port Allegany 6
At Bradford in the other Class 1A semifinal, Noah Archer led the Gators with three touchdowns and two interceptions to lead his team past Keystone and into the final against Brockway.
Archer ran for 161 yard son 18 carries with two touchdowns while catching a 25-yard TD pass from Drew Evens.
Port improved to 10-1 while Keystone finished 7-4. The Gators outgained the Panthers, 426-213.
Keystone trailed 18-0 before scoring on Drew Keth’s 7-yard TD pass to Tyler Albright.
FRIDAY, Nov. 11
Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7
In the driving rain at Varischetti Field in Brockway, the Bison held off the Flying Dutchmen at the end to claim the Class 3A title as Isaac Putt intercepted a halfback option pass from Justin Dornisch in the end zone with just over 20 seconds left on the clock.
Brady Collins put the Bison up 6-0 with a 14-yard TD run before the Dutch grabbed a 7-6 lead on Charlie Coudriet’s 3-yard TD pass to Carter Chadsey. Clearfield answered that score on the next drive when Carter Chamberlain scored on a 1-yard run to set what would be the final score.
Collins ran for 120 yards on 25 carries while the Dutch’s Coudriet completed 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Logan Mosier finished with seven catches for 100 yards.
Clearfield meets District 6 champion Central-Martinsburg Friday at Hollidaysburg High School.