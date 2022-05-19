BROOKVILLE — Here’s the forecast for Friday at the District 9 Class 2A and 3A Track and Field Championships at Brookville Area High School:
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 88. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Low getting to 68 by evening.
That’s hot, like really hot for the poor souls who suffered through a lot of bad weather during the spring season that resembled many other poor-weather April and May schedules.
But let’s not feel too bad for the top D9 athletes, who gun for spots at next week’s PIAA Championships held at Shippensburg University May 27-28. They’ll be coached up on avoiding the hazards of hot weather, but this is mostly a good thing for athletes looking to advance another week to states.
The bigger concern might for those fans sitting in the heat. Hydrate people.
Action gets under way with field events at 1 p.m. and preliminary races on the track at 2 p.m. with finals starting at 3 p.m.
Check the “At a Glance” story for a closer look at the schedule and notes for the Class 2A portion of the meet.
Plenty of outstanding performers head to Brookville Friday, including defending champions in just four of 15 individual events for the boys and nine for the girls. Along with that are others who have established performances ranking high in the state.
It’ll be an interesting day for sure for both Redbank Valley squads that should be among the top scoring teams in the Class 2A standings.
Figure on four-time champion Brookville and Punxsutawney battling for the boys’ title, but the Bulldogs won’t be too far away with Kane looking for a top-four finish mostly likely. The Lady Bulldogs are also in a similar spot battling for a top-four finisher with two-time defending champion Brookville while Punxsutawney and Elk County Catholic are likely the top two finishers.
Individually, several entries have a shot at a top-two finish and/or state-qualifying performance to get to Shippensburg.
Junior returning discus state medalist Cam Wagner is the top seed with a No. 4 state ranking going into the weekend. He’s also the No. 3 seed right behind teammate Brayden Delp in the shot put.
The Bulldogs have 21 entries overall in 12 individual events with two relays.
Junior Aiden Ortz is seeded No. 2 in the long jump, No. 3 in the 100 dash and is part of the No. 2-seeded 4x100 relay with Ashton Kahle, Marquese Gardlock and Jacob Kundick.
Kahle is the No. 2 seed in what should be a heavily contested 100 dash. He’s also seeded No. 9 in the 200 dash which has a similar setup.
Gardlock will battle for a top-two state finish in the 110 hurdles. He’s also seeded No. 5 in the high jump and No. 9 in the 300 hurdles to go along with his relay leg.
The Bulldogs are set up for some top-six point-scoring finishes in the throws as well as the jumps. Kolby Barrett and Kade Minick are seeded Nos. 3 and 6 behind Wagner in the discus. Colton Shick is No. 5 in the javelin and Zeldon Fisher is No. 8 in the shot put.
Joe Mansfield is seeded No. 3 in the triple jump, and No. 6 in the high jump along with Ortz. Mansfield is also a No. 6 seed in the long jump. Despite his No. 3 seed in the triple, Mansfield’s best ranks No. 9 in the state.
Lady Bulldogs freshman Mylee Harmon quickly emerged as not only a standout basketball player over the winter, but a high-end track and fielder as she owns No. 1 seeds in the 200 and 400 dashes, and high jump. All three of those events have seen her establish state-level performances as per pa.milesplit.com — sharing the No. 2 in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches with three others, No. 9 in the 400 dash and No. 20 in the 200 dash.
Harmon also could run a leg on the No. 3-seeded 4x400 relay with Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker and Reagen Beamer.
Alivia Huffman established herself as a serious threat in the javelin with last week’s heave of 132 feet, 11 inches, which earned her a No. 2 seed for Friday. That mark has her at No. 4 in the state and one of six D9 throwers ranked in the top 11 in the state going into the weekend.
Defending pole vault champion Claire Henry is the top seed at 10 feet and is the only D9 vaulter over 8 feet, 6 inches. Mackenna Rankin looks to score points and perhaps grab a top-two state spot as the No. 4 seed. Two vaulters are seeded at 8-6 while she’s one of four at 8 feet.
Brooklyn Edmonds and Madison Foringer are seeded Nos. 3 and 6 in the discus. Lilly Shaffer is No. 7 in the javelin while Huffman owns a No. 8 seed in the long jump.
The 4x100 relay of Beamer, Shoemaker, Claire Clouse and Ava Moore is seeded No. 4.
The new co-operative Union/A-C Valley program should certainly make some noise on the podium if not quite have enough ammunition for team contention.
Defending high jump champion, sophomore Hayden Smith, owns the highest mark in the state at 6 feet, 9 inches from last week’s performance at the Redbank Valley Invitational. He’s also the No. 8 seed in the 110 hurdles and No. 9 seed in the long jump.
Dawson Camper is seeded No. 1 in the shot put with his 53 feet, 9-incher also ranking No. 4 in the state. He’s also seeded No. 10 in the long jump and part of the No. 6-seeded 4x100 relay with Sam Morganti, Doug Huffman and Skylar Roxbury.
Morganti is No. 2 in the 400 dash while Huffman is No. 5 in the 110 hurdles and No. 6 in the 300s. Roxbury is seeded No. 3 in the 200 dash.
Landon Chalmers is the No. 2 seed behind Wagner in the discus and No. 4 in the shot put.
The Union/ACV girls have four seeds amongst their eight entries in seven events, bolstered by A-C Valley senior Baylee Blauser, a former state medalist in the long jump who has the No. 2 triple jump in the state and the No. 1 jump in the long jump. She’s also the No. 1 seed in a competitive field in the 100 dash.
Rimersburg resident and home-schooled Evie Bliss qualified for states as a swimmer this winter and she’ll look to do it in track as she emerged with a huge javelin toss of 136 feet, 2 inches at the Redbank Valley Invitational to grab the top seed amongst a very impressive group of D9 throwers. She’s ranked No. 3 in the state with that throw.
Bliss is also seeded No. 4 in the 100 hurdles and No. 8 in the 300s. Daniella Farkas is the No. 3 seed in the 300s.