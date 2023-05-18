BROOKVILLE — Here is a closer look at this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. It’ll be a combined Class 2A and 3A event.
WHAT’S AT STAKE — A berth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University in what’s back to a two-day format May 26-27. Athletes must turn in a top-two finish or reach a state-qualifying standard to advance.
TEAM LINEUP — It’s all of the traditional small-school teams on both sides with Punxsutawney still in Class 2A as it was last year. There are only four schools making up the Class 3A meet — DuBois, St. Marys, Clearfield and Bradford. The two co-operatives are both Class 2A, Union/A-C Valley and North Clarion which also includes Clarion and Forest Area.
TEAM TITLE FAVORITES — For the boys, expect Brookville, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley to score plenty of points with some heavy hitters. The Raiders appear to have the most scoring depth, looking to get back to the top of the team standings after the Chucks stopped their four-year run last year.
The girls’ race appears to be a battle amongst five teams with perhaps a tighter spread in the scoring with Moniteau coming in as the slight favorite along with Elk County Catholic, defending champion Redbank Valley, Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic.
ATHLETES TO WATCH — Of the 15 individual events, 30 combined with boys and girls, 18 have returning champions.
GIRLS — Reigning 400 dash state champion Mylee Harmon Redbank Valley made a big splash at districts last year as a freshman, leading her Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever team title. She won the 200 and 400 dashes along with the high jump — she is not entered in that event this year — while running a heroic anchor leg in a runner-up 4x400 relay finish. This year, she’s entered in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes along with the 4x400 relay. She’s seeded No. 1 in the 200 and 400 dashes and No. 2 in the 100 dash. Harmon was ninth at states in the 200, missing the finals and a medal by one spot.
Two athletes gun for their third title. Oswayo Valley senior Cheyenne Mehl guns for her third straight D9 title in both the 800 and 1,600 runs while Redbank Valley junior Claire Henry tries to become the first-ever three-time Class 2A pole vault champion. She was ninth at states last year.
Punxsutawney’s Mary Grusky defends her javelin and discus titles. She was a seventh-place state medalist in the javelin.
Union/A-C Valley senior Evie Bliss, runner-up to Grusky in the javelin at districts, went on to win a silver medal at states. She’s headed to Bucknell next fall for track and field.
Punxsutawney’s Rebekah Miller defends her shot put D9 title after finishing ninth at states. Other defending champions back are Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert in the 3,200 run and Brookville’s Julie Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles.
CURRENT MILESPLIT.COM STATE RANKINGS — 400 dash: 7. Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley. 800 run: 16. Gia Babington, North Clarion. 3,200 run: 6. Grace Neubert, ECC. Javelin: 2. Evie Bliss, Union/ACV; 3. Mary Grusky, Punxsutawney; 7. Alivia Huffman, Redbank Valley; 13. Tori Newton, Elk CC. Shot put: 8. Tori Newton, Elk CC; T10. Brenna Armstrong, North Clarion. High jump: T6. Hope Jacob, DuBois CC; T11. Samantha Griebel, Punxsutawney. Long jump: 5. Laiyla Russell, Cranberry. Triple Jump: 6. Rylee Long, Moniteau. 4x400 relay: 1. ECC.
BOYS — Reigning high jump state champion Hayden Smith, a junior from Union/A-C Valley is one of six returning state medalists, including two fourth-place medalists Jael Miller of Punxsutawney in the pole vault and Ryan Hummell of Clarion-Limestone in the javelin. Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry defends D9 titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs after medaling in both at states, fourth and fifth respectively.
Other D9 champs back are Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean in the 200 dash, Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz in the long jump and Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers in the discus.
D9 discus runner-up Cam Wagner is a two-time state medalist, finishing third last year.
Brookville returns half of two D9 champion and state-medaling relays, the fifth-place 4x100 with Jack Pete and Brayden Kunselman and the eighth-place 4x400 relay with Pete and Gill.
The Bulldogs’ Ortz and Kane’s Ricky Zampogna finished ninth at states in the long jump and triple jump repspectively. Zampogna is the top seed in the triple jump. Karns City’s Luke Cramer (javelin) and Redbank Valley’s Brayden Delp (shot put) both just finished out of a state medal finish in 10th.
CURRENT MILESPLIT.COM STATE RANKINGS — 100 dash: T13. Brayden Kunselman, Brookville. 400 dash: 15. Hayden Freeman, Brookville; 16. Sam Morganti, Union/ACV. 1,600 run: 6. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport. 3,200 run: 11. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport. Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley; 2. Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV. Javelin: 2. Ryan Hummell, C-L; 13. Aiden Grieneisen, DuBois CC. Shot put: 4. Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; 6. Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley; 12. Brayden Delp, Redbank Valley. High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, Union/ACV; T6. Sam Lundeen, Kane; T10. Ray’Shene Thomas, Otto-Eldred. Long jump: 2. Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; T13. Sam Lundeen, Kane. Triple jump: 6. Ricky Zampogna, Kane; 11. Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley. Pole Vault: T7. Scott Finch, Cranberry; T10. Grant Miller, Punxsutawney. 4x100 relay: 1. Brookville, 43.11; T14. Redbank Valley. 4x800 relay: 12. Punxsutawney.
DISTRICT LINEUPS
Seed is listed
REDBANK VALLEY
BOYS
4x800: 5. Seth Barrett, Nolan Barnett, Isaac Gourley, Kieran Fricko.
100 dash: 2. Ashton Kahle, 6. Aiden Ortz.
1,600 run: 12. Kieran Fricko.
4x100 relay: 2. Aiden Ortz, Owen Harmon, Cam Wagner, Ashton Kahle.
400 dash: 11. Andrew Byers.
300 hurdles: 14. Colton Shick.
200 dash: 11. Ashton Kahle.
4x400 relay: 4. Seth Barrett, Ashton Kahle, Owen Harmon, Andrew Byers.
Long jump: 1. Aiden Ortz.
Triple jump: 2. Aiden Ortz.
Shot put: 2. Cam Wagner, 3. Brayden Delp.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, 5. Brayden Delp.
Javelin: 9. Colton Shick.
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 9. Lilli Barnett, Isabella Faulk, Lia Hageter, Ally Shoemaker.
100 dash: 2. Mylee Harmon.
4x100 relay: 12. Kira Bonanno, Claire Henry, Izzy Bond, Ava Moore.
400 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon, 10. Ally Shoemaker.
300 hurdles: 14. Lia Hageter.
800 run: 3. Mylee Harmon.
200 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon.
4x400 relay: 5. Kira Bonanno, Lia Hageter, Ally Shoemaker, Mylee Harmon.
Pole Vault: 1. Claire Henry, 2. Ella Rizzo, 6. MacKenna Rankin.
Discus: 5. Brooklyn Edmonds, 10. Allyn Hagan.
Javelin: 3. Alivia Huffman.
UNION/A-C VALLEY
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Skylar Roxbury.
100 dash: 8. Logan Skibinski
4x100 relay: 3. Sam Morganti, Aiden Fox, Skylar Roxbury, Logan Skibinski.
400 dash: 2. Sam Morganti.
200 dash: 3. Sam Morganti, 8. Logan Skibinski.
4x400 relay: 2. Logan Skibinski, Aiden Fox, J.P. Blauser, Sam Morganti.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, T5. Payton Johnston.
Pole Vault: T10. Noah Hawk.
Triple jump: 10. Aiden Fox.
Shot put: 1. Landon Chalmers, 10. Jay Clover.
Discus: 2. Landon Chalmers, 8. Jay Clover.
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 4. Daniella Farkas.
100 dash: 7. Evie Bliss, 9. Hannah Ithen.
300 hurdles: 2. Daniella Farkas.
Long jump: 3. Hannah Ithen.
Javelin: 1. Evie Bliss.
Triple jump: 10. Drew Whitcomb.
4x400 relay: 9. Evie Bliss, Drew Whitcomb, Sophia McGarvey, Daniella Farkas.
SCHEDULE — Unless rain changes things — the backup date is Saturday — field events begin at 1 p.m. with track preliminary races and finals starting at 2 p.m. The scheduled time for the final race of the night, the 4x400-meter relay, is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Field
1 p.m.: Boys and Girls Long jump
2:15 p.m. Girls Pole Vault
2:30 p.m.: Girls Shot put, Girls High Jump, Boys High Jump
3:30 p.m.: Boys Javelin.
4 p.m.: Girls Triple Jump, Girls Discus
4:30 p.m.: Boys Triple Jump
5:15 p.m.: Boys Pole Vault
6 p.m.: Boys Shot Put, Girls Javelin
Track
2 p.m.: Girls 100-meter hurdles prelims
2:20 p.m. Boys 110 hurdles prelims
2:40 p.m.: Girls 100 dash prelims
2:50 p.m.: Boys 100 dash prelims
3 p.m.: 4x800 relay finals
4 p.m.: 100/110 hurdles finals (Girls then Boys)
4:20 p.m.: 100 dash finals
4:30 p.m. 1,600 run finals
5 p.m.: 4x100 relay finals
5:25 p.m.: 400 dash finals
5:50 p.m.: 300 hurdles finals
6:15 p.m.: 800 run finals
6:35 p.m.: 200 dash finals
6:55 p.m.: 3,200 run finals
7:45 p.m.: 4x400 relay finals