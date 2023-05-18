BROOKVILLE — It’s loaded.
Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Brookville Area High School launches a promising postseason for plenty of area athletes, especially from the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley teams.
Both teams returned state champions this year with Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon in the 400-meter dash and Union/A-C Valley junior Hayden Smith in the high jump and they’ve done nothing to disappoint so far this year.
But it’s not just about Harmon and Smith as Redbank Valley senior Cam Wagner seeks his third state medal in the discus after finishing third last year at states despite not winning the district title.
Union/A-C Valley senior Evie Bliss, a district runner-up last year, grabbed a silver medal at states in the javelin while Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz, Ashton Kahle and Brayden Delp are returning state qualifiers with Ortz looking to win a second straight D9 title in the long jump.
Redbank Valley junior Claire Henry looks to become D9’s first three-time girls’ champion in the Class 2A pole vault.
Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers is back to defend his discus title and will try to uphold his top seed in the shot put. Chalmers and Wagner will battle in both events with Wagner owning the top seed in the discus and Chalmers at No. 2.
Both boys’ 4x100 relays will gun for state berths as well after putting up school-record times last week at the Redbank Valley Invitational.
Regardless of what was done last year or last week, any state medal run must start at districts where individuals or relays must finish in the top two places to earn an automatic state berth or run, throw or jump a state-qualifying standard to advance to the PIAA Championships held once again at Shippensburg University May 26-27.
Field/throw events get Friday started at 1 p.m. while track preliminaries in the sprint hurdles and 100-meter dashes start at 2 p.m. with the first final on the track set for the 4x800 relays at 3 p.m.
The last scheduled final is the 4x400 relay at 7:45 p.m.
THE LADY BULLDOGS’ HARMON’S remarkable varsity debut at the district meet carried her team to a surprising first-ever team title as she won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump. And her anchor leg in the runner-up 4x400 relay clinched the team title over Punxsutawney.
While Harmon won’t defend her high jump title, she’s the top seed in the 200 and 400 while owning the top seed in the 100. Harmon ran the 800 once this year and ran the third-best time in D9. She’ll either run that or perhaps stay with the 4x400 relay that’s seeded No. 5.
Senior Alivia Huffman is seeded No. 3 in the javelin, but she’s thrown above the state-qualifying mark of 121 feet a handful of times. Last year, Huffman finished fourth at districts, three inches shy of the state mark.
Henry and teammate Ella Rizzo are the top two seeds in the pole vault with Henry the only pole vaulter to get over 10 feet this year.
Senior Brooklyn Edmonds is seeded fifth in the discus, which appears to be a wide-open affair.
It could be more of a toss-up for the team title this year with perhaps Moniteau and Elk County Catholic have a slight edge on the defending champion Lady Bulldogs, Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic.
THE BULLDOGS, along with their top-seeded Wagner in the discus and Ortz in the long jump, have four No. 2 seeds with Wagner in the shot put, Ortz in the triple jump, returning state qualifier Ashton Kahle in the 100 dash and the 4x100 relay of Ortz, Kahle, Wagner and Owen Harmon.
Kahle, the 100 runner-up last year, is one of four sprinters who have run under the state-qualifying standard of 11.3 seconds. He’s seeded seconds at 11.13 behind Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman’s 11.05. It’ll be one of the best races on the track with possibly state times out of just the top two finishers.
Top-six finishers score team points. Delp, who advanced to states after finishing second in the shot put, is seeded No. 3 in the shot put and No. 5 in the discus. The 4x400 relay of Kahle, Harmon, Seth Barrett and Andrew Byers is seeded fourth while the 4x800 relay of Barrett, Nolan Barnett, Isaac Gourley and Kieran Fricko is seeded fifth.
THE FALCON KNIGHTS BOYS have three top seeds. In addition to Smith in the high jump and Chalmers in the shot put, Skyler Roxbury is the top seeded in the 110 hurdles.
The 4x100 relay of Sam Morganti, Aiden Fox, Roxbury and Logan Skibinski is seeded behind Brookville and Redbank Valley and if it doesn’t crack the top two spots for an automatic state berth, it’ll need to slice a bit more from last week’s 44.33 record time to get to the state-qualifying mark of 44.3.
The 4x400 relay of Morganti, Skibinski, Fox and J.P. Blauser is seeded second as is Morganti in the 400 dash. Morganti is also the No. 3 seed in the 200 dash.
THE FALCON KNIGHTS GIRLS have Bliss is their only top seed in the javelin with hurdler Daniella Farkas the No. 2 seed in the 300s and No. 4 in the 100s.
Bliss was second a year ago at districts in the javelin behind Punxsutawney Mary Grusky — 132-3 to 128-7. Both moved on to Shippensburg where Bliss finished second and Grusky
Hannah Ithen is the No. 3 seed in the long jump.