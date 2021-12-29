Here are the 600-plus wrestling wins teams from District 9 going into this week:

;W;L;T

Clearfield;813;278;9

Brookville;714;365;11

DuBois;713;426;11

Ridgway;684;264;1

Redbank Valley;601;318;9

Here are the all-time coaching wins leaders in District 9 going into this week. Klepfer, Aveni and Mike Kundick are still active:

Gary Gerber, Ridgway;434-94

Wayne Fordoski, St. Marys;328-197

Dave Klepfer, Brookville;283-114

— Les Turner, Brookville;269-182-11

Larry McGraw, Cameron Co.;227-215-2

Jeff Aveni, Clearfield;215-128

Mike Kundick, Redbank Valley;208-102

Ben Kundick, Redbank Valley;207-73-1

— Note: Turner was 29-23 in four years at District 6's Moshannon Valley

