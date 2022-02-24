RIMERSBURG — Next up for the Union Damsels basketball team? Otto-Eldred.
But they’ll have some friends going along. Tuesday night’s 49-31 first-round win at home over Port Allegany landed the Damsels in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals.
Also headed to Duke Center Friday night for the quarterfinal doubleheader are the No. 7-seeded Golden Knights who take on the No. 2 seed Terrors as well.
Both Otto-Eldred teams won North Tier League titles. Last year, the Damsels lost a quarterfinal matchup there, 60-38. They’ll have some more friends along for the trip this time.
“It’ll be a lot more comfortable and it’s the second time we’ll be playing there, so it won’t be a foreign area this time,” said Damsels senior Dominika Logue.
“It’s to have our whole team with us and we’ll have our one big family all together, playing together, all of our fans, all of our supporters. It’s really fun,” teammate Keira Croyle added.
Both teams have at least two games remaining since even a loss doesn’t eliminate them from a shot at a fifth-place finish. D9 gets five teams to states in Class 1A in both girls and boys this year.
“It’s huge, because we’re going up there with a bigger fan base. It’s a big trip and we had them last year, so it’ll be a great game,” said Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple, whose team improved to 14-7.
Against Port, the Damsels had to withstand some early hot shooting from the visitors who drilled four of their six 3-pointers in the first quarter and added a fifth in the second quarter. However, the Damsels hung in there, trailing 15-13 after the first.
But in the second, a 6-2 Port run to start the quarter put it up 21-15 after two Ella Moses free throws with 4:44 left in the half. From there, Port didn’t score a point until Kayleigha Dowell’s 3-pointer ended Union’s 16-0 run to cut it to 31-24 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
“They came out firing and they hit those threes and we were like, ‘Oh boy, we better change our defense,’” said Kepple. “So they actually forced us to switch the defense that we were in and I contribute that to the girls and ended up making our defense turn it around.”
The Lady Gators hit 6 of 17 shots in the first half, then cooled off to a 4-for-26 rate after halftime, including 1-for-8 from the 3-point line after going 5-for-11 in the first half.
Port, which finished 12-11 after starting the year 0-5, cut it to 33-26 at the end of the third quarter, but the Damsels outscored the visitors 16-5 the rest of the way, leading by as many as 21 points in the final minute of the game.
It was a turnover-filled game on both sides with Port turning it over 21 times to Union’s 20.
“We did a great job with that, because we’ve struggled with that this year in the fourth quarter, trying to stall the ball, but the girls did a good jot with that,” Kepple said.
Three Damsels reached double figures in scoring with Dominika Logue’s 14 points leading the way. Keira Croyle had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kennedy Vogle scored 10 points and Hailey Kriebel finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Dowell led the Lady Gators with 11 points. Moses scored seven points with nine rebounds.