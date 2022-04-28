RIMERSBURG — Notching its second win of the season, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team banged out a 14-3 win in five innings at Union Tuesday afternoon.
Frances Milliron and Alyssa Wiant helped anchor a big game from the top of the lineup as they combined to drive in seven runs and score four more.
Milliron drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double while Wiant knocked in three runs with two singles while scoring two runs.
Kendall Dunn and Abby Himes also had two hits apiece, both hitting doubles as well. Jenna Dunn threw a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
The Lady Lions scored in all five of their at-bats, leading 9-2 after three innings, then scored three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Emerson Stevens had a big game for Union (0-8), going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. She doubled in a run in the first inning and ripped a solo home run in the third inning. Mackenna Davis had two hits while Ava Schreckengost and Kya Wetzel hit doubles.
The Damsels host Forest Area Thursday before next Monday’s home game with Cranberry and Thursday’s trip to Clarion.
In other games for the Damsels:
MONDAY, April 25
A-C Valley 16,
Union 0
Also at home against A-C Valley, the Damsels were limited to two hits by Lady Falcons pitcher Shania Whitmer struck out five in the three-inning game stopped by the 15-Run Rule.
Kya Wetzel and Rebecca Solida had hits for the Damsels, Wetzel’s going for a double.
Emerson Stevens and Magen Walzak pitched for the Damsels, who had trouble getting A-C Valley’s Mackenzie Parks out. She went 4-for-4 with a double, run scored and seven RBIs.
WEDNES., April. 20
A-C Valley 19,
Union 4
In another three-inning game this time at West Freedom, the host Lady Falcons scored nine runs in the bottom of the third, ending the game with the 15-Run Rule again over the Damsels.
The Damsels had six hits for the game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning as Mackenna Davis doubled in a run and scored on a Rebecca Solida single for two of the runs. Brailagh Claypoole added a double.
But once again, Mackenzie Parks was hard to stop, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and six RBIs to lead the hosts.
Emerson Stevens and Magen Walzak pitched. Walzak struck out two and walked four in two innings.