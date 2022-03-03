DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred went on 7-0 and 6-0 runs to start the first and second quarters and never trailed en route to a 52-22 win over Union in the Class 1A quarterfinals last Friday night.
The third-seeded Lady Terrors also held the sixth-seeded Damsels scoreless for 5:25 in the third quarter, while pouring in 18 points during the quarter themselves.
“We knew that they ran a 1-3-1 (defense) and I thought that we did a good job preparing for that,” Union coach Allyson Kepple said. “But lately it seems like our offense has been a struggle (with) turnovers, tipped passes, things like that. That has been a struggle for us the last few games.”
However, the Damsels did rebound in the new fifth-place consolation bracket with a 37-34 win over Clarion at A-C Valley High School Tuesday night. Since D9 qualifies five teams out of Class 1A, the quarterfinal losers were set up in a semifinal single-elimination setup. The Damsels were scheduled to play at DuBois Central Catholic for the fifth spot at a time and site to be announced.
Against Clarion, Kennedy Vogle led the Damsels with 13 points while Dominika Logue scored nine points.
The Damsels led 16-14 at halftime and trailed 24-23 heading into the fourth quarter before outscoring Clarion 14-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win, their third in as many tries against the Lady Cats this year.
At Otto-Eldred last week, the Damsels made just nine field goals in the game despite getting some open looks under the basket.
“We were getting looks that we want and that we were hoping for, we were just not executing,” Kepple said. “We said, ‘Maybe we’re too pumped.’ Because it felt like everything was coming off the backboard and falling off the rim.”
Bri Heller got the Otto-Eldred offense rolling as she scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter to help the Terrors to a 16-5 lead after eight minutes.
“We wanted to start fast, see if we can take advantage of that (long trip for Union) if we can,” Otto-Eldred coach Shawn Gray said. “I think we did in the first quarter. We kind of jumped on them.”
Otto-Eldred pushed the lead to 26-9 at the half.
Logue hit a 3-pointer on Union’s first possession of the second half, but that would be the last points the Damsels scored until Hailey Kriebel hit a pair of free throws with 1:45 to play in the frame.
It was also the only points Logue would score in the contest. The three points were her second-lowest total of the season.
Katie Sheeler capped the third with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt line.
“It was the same thing as last year when we were up here,” Kepple said. “Last year, was the same thing, she could not miss. She was shooting from the Otto-Eldred logo.”
As a team, the Lady Terrors connected on six threes in the game.
Sheeler had a pair and Anna Merry had three, as they each finished with 15 points.
Keira Croyle led the Damsels with nine points.
Otto-Eldred beat North Clarion Tuesday night to reach Saturday’s D9 final, topping the She-Wolves, 60-53.