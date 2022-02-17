RIMERSBURG — With the KSAC Small School Division title on the line Tuesday night, the Union Damsels basketball team fell short in a 48-41 Senior Night loss to visiting North Clarion.
That didn’t end the Damsels’ chances at a conference title. It’s a semifinal setup this year with four teams, or the top two finishers in each division, making the new formatted playoff setup. Thursday, the Damsels (13-6) face Large School Division champion Redbank Valley Thursday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, North Clarion and Karns City play in Thursday’s first game at 6 p.m. Thursday’s winners square off Saturday at CUP starting at 6 p.m.
Union will also enter the District 9 Class 1A playoffs that begin next week. The pairings and schedule should be out later this week.
In Tuesday’s loss, the Damsels couldn’t finish off North Clarion despite a 21-9 lead to start the game, that advantage posted by the 4:50 mark of the second quarter. Union still led 25-21 at halftime.
After Dominika Logue’s 3-pointer put the Damsels up 28-23 at the 5:40 mark of the third quarter, North Clarion edged ahead for good with a 10-0 run sparked by Claire Kriebel’s eight points. The She-Wolves led 33-28 with 90 second left in the third.
Keira Croyle’s layup ended a Union field goal dry spell that lasted for nearly 5 1/2 minutes and cut North Clarion’s lead to 33-32 after three quarters.
North Clarion did not surrender the lead the rest of the way, although the margin was between two and four points until the final seconds of the game.
Kreibel scored 15 of her career-high 20 points in the second half for North Clarion, which captured its seventh straight division title and avenged its 48-44 home loss to the Damsels back on Jan. 6.
Keira Croyle led the Damsels with 19 points while Logue added 14 points.
The Damsels honored their seniors Kennedy Andrae, Croyle, Abi Gruver, Hailey Kriebel, Logue, Mollee McCullough and Maggie Minick prior to the game.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
Union 53,
A-C Valley 11
At home, the Damsels led the visiting Lady Falcons 33-6 by halftime and breezed to a 42-point win.
Keira Croyle and Hailey Kriebel scored 12 and 10 points respectively to lead the Damsels. Kennedy Vogle and Dominika Logue scored eight points apiece while Abby Gruver added seven points.