KNOX — The Union Damsels softball team’s came to a close with last Wednesday’s 15-4 loss to Keystone in five innings.
The Lady Panthers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule with two outs.
The Damsels (0-18) scored three of their four runs in the third inning on Kya Wetzel’s three-run homer. She wound up driving in all four runs, going 3-for-4.
Autumn Blystone had two hits while Ava Schreckengost doubled.
Emerson Stevens did the pitching, striking out five and walking four.
The season was fourth on the field for the program that’s still searching for its first win. First-year head coach Cathy Walzak saw progress.
“I thought the girls worked hard and made steady growth all season long,” she said.
Walzak noted some of the team’s award-winners at the annual postseason banquet — MVP Mackenna Davis, Most Improved Autumn Blystone and Rookie of the Year Emerson Stevens.
The team also hit the most homers in program history, a total of seven by five different players.
It might have been the last Union softball season as the Union School Board of Directors approved a co-operative setup with A-C Valley, although its school board hasn’t officially approved the move on its end.