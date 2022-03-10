DuBOIS — With a state playoff berth at stake, the Union Damsels basketball team’s season came to an end with a 58-50 loss in the fifth-place game in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs Saturday afternoon at DuBois Central Catholic.
The loss finished the Damsels’ season at 14-9.
The Damsels lost despite two 20-point games from Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle. Logue scored 24 points, connecting on 15 of 18 free throws, while Croyle scored 20 points.
Logue wrapped up her career at Union with 1,391 points, ranking her No. 5 on the team’s all-time list behind Joyce Wensel (1,963), Mary Jane Eaton (1,751), Jill Wensel (1,689) and Andrea Mortimer (1,550).
Logue scored 16 of her points in the fourth quarter that saw the Damsels outscore DCC, 24-20, in the quarter.
But DCC got big games too from Lexi Berta, who scored 20 points with six 3-pointers, and Kayley Risser who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
The win netted DCC (17-9) its first state playoff trip since 2004. The Lady Cardinals were scheduled to visit WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin Wednesday.
KNIGHTS’ SEASON ENDS IN 5TH-PLACE BRACKET — In the semifinals of the four-team fifth-place bracket in Class 1A boys, the Union boys were clipped at Johnsonburg last Wednesday, 48-47. The Rams went on to claim the fifth-place seed with a
The Knights, who finished the year 12-10, trailed 38-31 going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Rams, 16-10, the fourth. Caden Rainey scored eight of his 16 points while Zander Laughlin finished with 10 points. Skyler Roxbury and Peyton Johnston finished with nine and eight points respectively.
Rainey, who went over 1,000 career points earlier this year, finished with 1,143 points.
In other District 9 playoff news:
— Elk County Catholic won both Class 1A titles with the Lady Crusaders beating Otto-Eldred, 39-28, for their first district title since 2010. Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 12 points. Wednesday, the Lady Crusaders hosted Monessen in the first round of the PIAA playoffs while Otto-Eldred hosted Bishop Carroll. In the Class 1A girls’ consolation game, North Clarion edged Ridgway 43-40. Both of those teams also advanced as well to states also on Wednesday, North Clarion visiting Kennedy Catholic and Ridgway traveling to Williamsburg.
In Class 1A boys, ECC beat DuBois Central Catholic, 40-31, to win a title after a one-year hiatus as a D9 champion.
— In Class 2A girls, Brockway won its first-ever title in the program’s 50th season with a 46-37 win over Clarion-Limestone.
— Brookville lost to Chestnut Ridge, 60-37, in the District 5/8/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional final at Windber High School Friday night. Both teams advance to states with the Raiders visiting WPIAL third seed Aliquippa Wednesday.
— In Class 4A boys, Clearfield topped Punxsutawney, 47-38, for the D9 title, then lost 59-58 to Obama Academy in its Sub-Regional matchup with the District 8 (Pittsburgh City League) representative for a state berth last Friday.
— Also Friday, the DuBois boys beat City League’s Brashear, 39-38, to win its Class 5A Sub-Regional title.
— In Class 4A girls, St. Marys beat Clearfield 68-48 for the D9 title last Tuesday, but was routed 66-24 by District 10’s Villa Maria in its Sub-Regional matchup for a state berth.