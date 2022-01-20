STRATTANVILLE — Executing head coach Allyson Kepple’s game play to perfection, the Union Damsels basketball team stopped Clarion-Limestone’s seven-game winning streak with a 47-36 victory Tuesday night at the Lions’ Den.
“Our game plan coming in was to try and shut down (Frances) Milliron and (Kendall) Dunn,” said Kepple, whose team improved to 9-2 going into Thursday’s home game with Cranberry. “Overall, I thought our girls did a real nice job at that.”
Milliron and Dunn combined for just four points, two each in the first half. Dunn finished for 12 for the game while Milliron added 10.
The Lady Lions dropped to 9-3 going into Thursday’s trip to Clarion.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We weren’t as aggressive as we had been up to this point in the season. Although I feel we needed a game like this. We’d been playing ahead most of the season though the last game we came back. But we hadn’t been behind for as long of a stretch as we were tonight. This is something the girls can learn from,”
While C-L struggled with their shooting, Union got hot especially at the end of the first half when they reeled off three 3-pointers to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 23-13 halftime lead.
“I’d say the way they shut down Frances and Kendall along with their rebounding was a key tonight,” said Simpson. “Another key was how they shot the ball at the end of the half. They don’t make those three’s we could be talking about a different outcome.”
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Keira Croyle added 14 points. Hailey Kriebel added seven points and eight rebounds.
“Dominika just goes out and does whatever we ask of her,” said Kepple. “We tell our girls that we need contributions from everyone and lately we’ve been getting that. We knew this was going to be a tough game coming up here based on how C-L had been playing. It’s good to get out of here with a win,”
Both teams struggled with their shooting in the opening quarter as Union scored the first five points, before a 6-0 run put the Lady Lions ahead 6-5. The two teams traded baskets with C-L holding an 8-7 lead after one.
Kriebel scored to open the second quarter but missed the and one foul shot to give the Damsels a 9-8 lead. Wiant scored for C-L for a 10-9 lead which would turn out to be its final lead. Logue added a 3-pointer for a 12-10 lead. Wiant hit a foul shot to cut the lead to 12-11 before a three by Kennedy Vogle started a quarter-ending 11-2 run for a 23-13 Union halftime lead.
A pair of baskets by Dunn helped C-L close to within eight at 25-17 early in the third. However, Union would take control with an 11-4 run to take a 36-21 lead after three.
With Logue on the bench with four fouls, the Lady Lions were able to trim a 15-point deficit down to 10 with a 5-0 spurt to cut the lead to 40-30 with 2:36 to play. But Logue connected on 6 of 7 free throws down the stretch as Union closed the game with a 7-6 edge the rest of the way.
Saturday, the Damsels travel to Brookville before Monday’s home game with Ridgway.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan 14
Union 51,
Keystone 31
At home against Keystone, the Damsels rebounded from their loss to Moniteau as Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle scored 19 and 17 points respectively.
The Damsels jumped out to a 25-9 lead by halftime and 38-19 after three quarters.
Emma Gruber and Natalie Bowser each scored 11 points to lead Keystone.
WED., Jan 14
Moniteau 53,
Union 45
At West Sunbury, the hosts ended the Damsels’ seven-game winning streak as Catherine Kelly scored 22 points to lead the way.
Moniteau trailed Union 22-21 at halftime, grabbed a 35-31 advantage through three quarters and outscored the Damsels 18-14 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Allie and Victoria Pry scored 17 and 11 points respectively for the Lady Warriors with Allie scoring 10 of her points in the final eight minutes.
Dominika Logue poured in 21 points for Union. Kennedy Vogle scored 10 points and Keira Croyle added seven points.