FRILLS CORNERS — Hey Rimersburg, the Union Damsels basketball team is for real.
In search of a signature win, the Damsels got won last Thursday night overcoming a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to beat previously unbeaten North Clarion, 48-44, on the road.
Then Monday night, the Damsels made it seven straight wins with a 47-40 win at Karns City
“It is so huge,” Union head coach Ally Kepple said after the win over North Clarion. “These girls have been working hard, especially the seniors. Their fourth year, they wanted it. I thought they did a great job tonight.”
Great job indeed.
The victory snapped North Clarion’s 49-game conference win streak while handing the She-Wolves their first in-conference defeat in exactly six years –the last one was Jan. 6, 2016, to Karns City.
“It’s amazing,” Keira Croyle, who broke a 44-all tie with a layup with 1:11 to play said.
Croyle’s layup off a Dominika Logue pass capped a comeback from not one but two multi-possession deficits in the fourth quarter for Union.
The Golden Damsels trailed 37-30 entering the quarter, and then again 42-37 after a 5-0 North Clarion spurt seemed to negate a 7-0 Union run to start the frame.
But Logue hit a 3-pointer with 4:21 left answering an Emma McFarland three for the She-Wolves, and Hailey Kriebel twice tied the game after that –first at 42 and then at 44 (with 2:53 to play).
“It’s our game,” Logue said. “Any shot we take is a big shot for us.”
Croyle then got open underneath when Logue drove towards the hoop, and Logue fed her for the go-ahead bucket.
“I just know to go whenever Dominika gets the ball and try to get open underneath,” Croyle said. “I know she will give it to me, and we will get it in.”
Kennedy Vogle then sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 16.4 seconds to play.
Victory didn’t seem in the cards for Union after it watched a 22-all halftime tie turn into a 35-27 deficit with just over 11 minutes left in the game.
Still down by the seven to start the fourth quarter, the Golden Damsels quickly made it a game thanks to four points from Croyle and a 3-pointer from Logue that tied the contest at 37.
“We just told the girls (going into the fourth quarter), hey it’s go-time,” Kepple said. “We have to take it to them. We have to look to score, to get the ball to the hoop because that was a big gap for us there.”
North Clarion foul trouble played a role in the comeback, as two She-Wolves starters –Gwen Siegel and Amya Green both started the fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls, and Siegel, the leading scorer for North Clarion, eventually fouled out with just over four minutes to play.
“When you take one of your fastest guards out of the game and you take your post player out of the game, it kind of changes your game plan,” North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said.
Kriebel led Union with 15 points while tying for the team lead with seven rebounds and adding six steals.
Croyle and Logue each added 13 points with Logue also grabbing seven rebounds, coming away with two steals, and blocking three shots, and Croyle collecting five rebounds and three steals.
Siegel had a double-double for North Clarion with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocked shots, while Emma McFarland added nine points, six steals, and four rebounds.
The victory puts Union on top of the KSAC Small School Division with the top two teams making the KSAC playoffs this year. The teams will meet again Feb. 15 in Rimersburg in the regular-season finale for both squads.
In Monday’s win, Croyle and Kriebel combined for 28 points, 15 and 13 respectively, as the Damsels led 29-18 at halftime.
Rossi McMillen and Rosie Carden scored nine points apiece for Karns City.