RIMERSBURG — Wednesday’s game at Keystone looks to be the final Union Damsels softball game since the latest Union Area School Board of Directors meeting approved a co-operative agreement with A-C Valley starting next year.
The Damsels were 0-17 and still looking for their first win in the history of the program that started in 2018.
Last Friday at home against Brookville, Brailagh Claypoole homered for Union while Mackenna Davis had three hits with a double to lead the Damsels.
The Lady Raiders jumped on Union for seven runs in the top of the first inning, starting with Daisley’s two-run homer. They led 12-1 after three innings.
Tori McKinney went 3-for-5 with a double while Kerstyn Davie was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Delaney Barr had two hits with a double and three RBIs.
Tollini went the distance for the win, walking three.
Sarah Zitzman singled twice for the Damsels, who scored a run in the bottom of the second and fourth to get within 12-2. Down 10 runs going into the bottom of the fifth, the Damsels staved off the 10-Run Rule with Claypoole’s three-run homer. Zitzman singled in a run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.