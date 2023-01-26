RIMERSBURG — Skyler Roxbury couldn’t miss in the first half and his career-high 25 points led the Union Knights in their non-conference matchup at home against DuBois Central Catholic Monday night.
However, the Knights couldn’t keep things going in the second half, getting outscored 18-7 in the third quarter in a 56-51 loss to the visiting Cardinals.
Roxbury scored 17 points in the first half, including five of his seven 3-pointers. He wound up 9-for-22 from the field and 7-for-16 from downtown while Zander Laughlin scored 12 points.
The Knights led 29-26 at halftime before DCC’s 18-7 edge gave it a 44-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals’ Luke Swisher also had a hot hand in the first half with 14 of his 22 points. Brendan Paisley and Andrew Green scored 17 and 16 points apiece.
The Knights also got a whopping 18 rebounds from Dawson Camper, who scored two points.
The Knights have slumped to 7-8 going into Friday’s game at Clarion, losers of six of seven games in January. However, the Knights are very much in the KSAC’s North/Small School Division race for a top-two playoff spot. Clarion is 4-0 while the Knights are 3-1 with A-C Valley (2-2) and North Clarion (1-3) trailing them.
Next week, the Knights visit Keystone with a non-division game at C-L on Wednesday before winless Forest visits the Knights next Friday.
In other Union games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
GIRLS
Karns City 46,
Union 17
At Karns City, the visiting Damsels trailed 31-8 by halftime and dropped a non-divisional KSAC matchup to the Lady Gremlins.
Hailey Theuret and Cheyenne Dowling each scored six points for the Damsels, who fell to 4-12 overall. Karns City’s Brooklyn Taylor led all scorers with 13 points. Emma Dailey and Naomi Venesky each scored eight points.
The Damsels host Clarion Thursday and Keystone Monday, still very much in the race for a KSAC playoff spot with a top-two division finish. The Damsels at 2-2, trail North Clarion (5-0) and Clarion (3-2) in the division. Keystone is a non-division game.
Next Wednesday and Friday, the Damsels host Brockway in a non-conference game and travel to Forest Area next Friday.
THURSDAY,
Jan. 19
BOYS
Karns City 59,
Union 28
At home against the Gremlins last week, the Knights were routed as the visitors build a 28-8 halftime lead.
The Gremlins put three players in double-figure scoring with Jacob Callihan (14), Taite Beighley (14) and Micah Rupp (12).
Meanwhile, the Knights shot just 25 percent (12-for-48) from the field with Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin each scoring nine points. Dawnson Camper scored six points with eight rebounds.
WED., Jan. 18
GIRLS
Redbank Valley 58,
Union 17
At home against one-loss Redbank Valley, the Damsels trailed 37-10 by halftime and trailed by 40 points at 51-11 after three quarters in a Mercy Rule loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Katie Gezik led the Damsels with seven points. Hailey Theuret had six points.