New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.