D9 CHAMPIONS (since 2013-14)

2015: Redbank Valley boys basketball (Class 2A)

2016: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)

2018: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)

2020: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)

2020: Redbank Valley girls soccer (Class 1A)

2020: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 2A)

2021: Redbank Valley football (Class 1A)

2022: Redbank Valley football (Class 1A)

2022: Redbank Valley girls track and field (Class 2A)

2022: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 3A)

2023: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 2A)

2023: Redbank Valley baseball (Class 2A)

STATE MEDALS (since 2013-14)

Track and Field

Redbank Valley

2023: Cam Wagner, shot put, 6th

2023: Cam Wagner, discus, 6th

2023: Aiden Ortz, long jump, 7th

2023: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash, 4th

2023: Alivia Huffman, javelin, 8th

2022: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash, 1st

2022: Cam Wagner, discus, 3rd

2021: Cam Wagner, discus, 4th

2019: Sam Hetrick, high jump, tied-7th

2017: Jared Kespelher, 300-meter hurdles, 4th

2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 2nd

2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 1st

2015: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles, 8th

2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus, 7th

Union/A-C Valley

2023: Hayden Smith, high jump, 1st

2023: Evie Bliss, javelin, 1st

2023: Landon Chalmers, discus, 1st

2022: Hayden Smith, high jump, 1st

2022: Baylee Blauser, long jump, 1st

2022: Evie Bliss, javelin, 2nd

Redbank Valley Wrestling

2016: Tanner Altobelli, 6th

2016: BryLee Shumaker, 3rd

2014: Willie Gruver, 4th

D9 CHAMPIONS (Individual, since 2013-14)

Redbank Valley wrestling

2021: Trenten Rupp, 132

2020: Ethan Wiant, 145

2019: Trenten Rupp, 113

2019: Ethan Wiant, 132

2016: Tanner Altobelli, 126

2015: Tanner Altobelli, 126

2015: Keshon Truitt, 160

2014: Willie Gruver, 120

2014: Ben Carrillo, HWT

TRACK AND FIELD

Redbank Valley

2023: Aiden Ortz, long jump

2023: Cam Wagner, discus

2023: Mylee Harmon, 200 dash

2023: Mylee Harmon 400 dash

2023: Claire Henry, pole vault

2022: Aiden Ortz, long jump

2022: Mylee Harmon, 200 dash

2022: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash

2022: Claire Henry, pole vault

2021: Cam Wagner, discus

2021: Claire Henry, pole vault

2019: Sam Hetrick, high jump

2018: Sam Hetrick, high jump

2017: Jared Kespelher, 300 hurdles

2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin (4th)

2016: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles

2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin

2015: Korbin Hornberger, high jump

2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus

2014: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin

Union/A-C Valley (Union pre-2022)

2023: Landon Chalmers, shot put

2023: Hayden Smith, high jump

2023: Evie Bliss, javelin

2023: Daniella Farkas, 300 hurdles

2023: Skyler Roxbury, 110 hurdles

2022: Baylee Blauser, triple jump

2022: Baylee Blauser, long jump

2022: Baylee Blauser, 100 dash

2022: Hayden Smith, high jump

2022: Landon Chalmers, discus

2022: Dawson Camper, shot put

2021: Hayden Smith, high jump

2015: Dugan Gallagher, 400 dash

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STAR

CHAMPIONS (since summer 2013)

2013: New Bethlehem Minor (9-10-year-old) Baseball, District 7 champions

2014: New Bethlehem Minor Softball (3rd at states), District 7 champions

2014: New Bethlehem Junior (13-14) Softball, District 7 champions

2015: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions

2016: New Bethlehem Major (11-12-year-old) Baseball, District 7 champions

2016: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions

2017: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions

2017: New Bethlehem Junior Baseball, District 7 champions

