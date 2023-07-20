D9 CHAMPIONS (since 2013-14)
2015: Redbank Valley boys basketball (Class 2A)
2016: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)
2018: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)
2020: Redbank Valley volleyball (Class 2A)
2020: Redbank Valley girls soccer (Class 1A)
2020: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 2A)
2021: Redbank Valley football (Class 1A)
2022: Redbank Valley football (Class 1A)
2022: Redbank Valley girls track and field (Class 2A)
2022: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 3A)
2023: Redbank Valley girls basketball (Class 2A)
2023: Redbank Valley baseball (Class 2A)
STATE MEDALS (since 2013-14)
Track and Field
Redbank Valley
2023: Cam Wagner, shot put, 6th
2023: Cam Wagner, discus, 6th
2023: Aiden Ortz, long jump, 7th
2023: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash, 4th
2023: Alivia Huffman, javelin, 8th
2022: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash, 1st
2022: Cam Wagner, discus, 3rd
2021: Cam Wagner, discus, 4th
2019: Sam Hetrick, high jump, tied-7th
2017: Jared Kespelher, 300-meter hurdles, 4th
2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 2nd
2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 1st
2015: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles, 8th
2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus, 7th
Union/A-C Valley
2023: Hayden Smith, high jump, 1st
2023: Evie Bliss, javelin, 1st
2023: Landon Chalmers, discus, 1st
2022: Hayden Smith, high jump, 1st
2022: Baylee Blauser, long jump, 1st
2022: Evie Bliss, javelin, 2nd
Redbank Valley Wrestling
2016: Tanner Altobelli, 6th
2016: BryLee Shumaker, 3rd
2014: Willie Gruver, 4th
D9 CHAMPIONS (Individual, since 2013-14)
Redbank Valley wrestling
2021: Trenten Rupp, 132
2020: Ethan Wiant, 145
2019: Trenten Rupp, 113
2019: Ethan Wiant, 132
2016: Tanner Altobelli, 126
2015: Tanner Altobelli, 126
2015: Keshon Truitt, 160
2014: Willie Gruver, 120
2014: Ben Carrillo, HWT
TRACK AND FIELD
Redbank Valley
2023: Aiden Ortz, long jump
2023: Cam Wagner, discus
2023: Mylee Harmon, 200 dash
2023: Mylee Harmon 400 dash
2023: Claire Henry, pole vault
2022: Aiden Ortz, long jump
2022: Mylee Harmon, 200 dash
2022: Mylee Harmon, 400 dash
2022: Claire Henry, pole vault
2021: Cam Wagner, discus
2021: Claire Henry, pole vault
2019: Sam Hetrick, high jump
2018: Sam Hetrick, high jump
2017: Jared Kespelher, 300 hurdles
2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin (4th)
2016: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles
2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin
2015: Korbin Hornberger, high jump
2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus
2014: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin
Union/A-C Valley (Union pre-2022)
2023: Landon Chalmers, shot put
2023: Hayden Smith, high jump
2023: Evie Bliss, javelin
2023: Daniella Farkas, 300 hurdles
2023: Skyler Roxbury, 110 hurdles
2022: Baylee Blauser, triple jump
2022: Baylee Blauser, long jump
2022: Baylee Blauser, 100 dash
2022: Hayden Smith, high jump
2022: Landon Chalmers, discus
2022: Dawson Camper, shot put
2021: Hayden Smith, high jump
2015: Dugan Gallagher, 400 dash
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STAR
CHAMPIONS (since summer 2013)
2013: New Bethlehem Minor (9-10-year-old) Baseball, District 7 champions
2014: New Bethlehem Minor Softball (3rd at states), District 7 champions
2014: New Bethlehem Junior (13-14) Softball, District 7 champions
2015: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions
2016: New Bethlehem Major (11-12-year-old) Baseball, District 7 champions
2016: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions
2017: New Bethlehem Junior Softball, District 7 champions
2017: New Bethlehem Junior Baseball, District 7 champions